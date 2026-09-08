Baker Mayfield gets $165 million extension, becomes tied for NFL’s 3rd highest paid quarterback

After a long series of back-and-forth negotiations, former OU Heisman-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield received a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news Tuesday afternoon, just five days before the Buccaneers’ season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
ESPN sources: two-time Pro-Bowl selection Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers reached agreement today on a three-year contract extension that will prevent the quarterback from becoming a free agent after this season, per me and @RapSheet. Mayfield had broken off talks as camp… pic.twitter.com/twurowrOyz— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2026
Tampa Bay and Mayfield hit a standstill toward the end of July, when the Buccaneers extended multiple contract offers in the $40 million range. Mayfield declined, believing he was deserving of more than $50 million per year.
Mayfield had a career revival after landing in Tampa Bay, accumulating 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns in 2024. Mayfield followed his breakout season in Tampa with a hot start in 2025, throwing for 1,539 yards in the team’s first six games.
The 2025-26 season concluded without a playoff berth due to a multitude of offensive injuries, but Mayfield’s efforts were good enough to tie him for the third highest-paid player at his position, averaging $55 million per year.
This article was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo.