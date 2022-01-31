OU basketball: Sooners guard Kelbie Washington named Big 12 Freshman of the Week for 2nd time

Freshman Oklahoma guard Kelbie Washington was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week for the second time this season on Monday.
𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦@kelw35 is the @Big12Conference Freshman of the Week! 📰 » https://t.co/YBxkEAWMrY#Sooners x #Big12WBB pic.twitter.com/00HsX7eDy2— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 31, 2022
The Norman native returned from a three-game absence due to health and safety protocols against Oklahoma State on Jan. 26. In that contest, she became the first Sooner since 2017 to record a plus-40 in the plus-minus statistic, which reflects how the rest of the team performed when a particular player was on the court.
Against then-No. 9 Texas last Saturday, Jan. 29, Washington scored 10 points with seven assists in a 65-63 win. Normally a starter, she came off the bench in both games, playing 23 minutes in each.
Washington last won the conference weekly award on Jan. 4. She is now the first OU player to win multiple Freshman of the Week awards since current senior guard Taylor Robertson won it four times during the 2018-19 season.
Washington is averaging 7.5 points, 4.4 assists, two rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this season. She and the No. 18 Sooners (18-3, 7-2 Big 12) will face No. 9 Baylor (15-4, 5-2) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Waco on ESPN+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.