OU basketball: Sooners guard Kelbie Washington named Big 12 Freshman of the Week for 2nd time

Kelbie Washington

Freshman guard Kelbie Washington during the game against Texas on Jan. 29.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

Freshman Oklahoma guard Kelbie Washington was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week for the second time this season on Monday.

The Norman native returned from a three-game absence due to health and safety protocols against Oklahoma State on Jan. 26. In that contest, she became the first Sooner since 2017 to record a plus-40 in the plus-minus statistic, which reflects how the rest of the team performed when a particular player was on the court.

Against then-No. 9 Texas last Saturday, Jan. 29, Washington scored 10 points with seven assists in a 65-63 win. Normally a starter, she came off the bench in both games, playing 23 minutes in each. 

Washington last won the conference weekly award on Jan. 4. She is now the first OU player to win multiple Freshman of the Week awards since current senior guard Taylor Robertson won it four times during the 2018-19 season.

Washington is averaging 7.5 points, 4.4 assists, two rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this season. She and the No. 18 Sooners (18-3, 7-2 Big 12) will face No. 9 Baylor (15-4, 5-2) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Waco on ESPN+.

