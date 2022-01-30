'I knew I had it in me': Carly Woodard's 1st career perfect 10.0 pushes OU women's gymnastics past Denver

Carly Woodard dismounted off the beam, twisted through the air, nailed her landing and ecstatically clinched her fists before embracing her teammates in celebration.
The Lloyd Noble Center crowd of 5,424 erupted for the redshirt senior, who notched her first-career 10, assisting No. 3 Oklahoma (5-1, 1-0 Big 12) in a 198.200-196.625 victory against No. 5 Denver (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) on Sunday.
The victory marked the Sooners’ 62nd consecutive win at the Lloyd Noble Center, while they avenged last year’s Big 12 Championship loss to the Pioneers.
Following an uncharacteristic fall on beam by freshman Jordan Bowers which earned her a 9.350, sophomore Katherine LeVasseur hit a 9.975 on beam in her first time competing the event this season. Fellow sophomore Audrey Davis anchored her, posting a superb 9.975.
After two solid scores changed the momentum, Woodard believed she had a high-caliber routine in her repertoire. The Overland Park, Kansas native delivered the near-decisive routine that handed OU a large advantage entering the fourth rotation.
“I knew I had it in me,” Woodard said afterward. “Just from my freshman year, I’ve kind of had that confidence.”
Carly Woodard with a PERFECT 10.0 🙌✨ @carlyw_19#ThatsaW | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/fhcToGlY8s— espnW (@espnW) January 30, 2022
Woodard’s resilience to finally garner a perfect score displayed the importance of her decision to return for a fifth year, according to Oklahoma coach K.J. Kindler.
After competing as a walk-on her first four years in Norman, Woodard earned a scholarship entering this season, as OU had one more to hand out for her COVID-provided extra year.
Previously, she dealt with adversity last season, as she suffered a foot injury which sidelined her for 4-to-6 weeks. Following recovery, Woodard endured more misfortune when the Sooners fell less than a tenth shy of another NCAA Championship against Michigan.
“She just didn’t feel like she was finished,” Kindler said. “This is a very driven young woman… This wouldn’t have happened if she hadn’t come back, it wouldn’t have been possible.”
Beyond motivating herself, Woodard’s veteran leadership helps her motivate her peers. Kindler added that Woodard doesn’t tolerate mediocrity, and many underclassmen shined against the Pioneers on Sunday as a result of her encouragement.
Woodard’s seniority helped propel underclassmen Davis and LeVasseur to a 9.925 and a 9.975 on bars, respectively, before they steadied OU on beam.
“She inspires me on beam every day to be like her, she always works so hard and just focuses on those little details which inspires me to focus on those details,” LeVasseur said. “I’m so proud of her…”
Those routines weren’t all the Sooners had in store, as freshman Danielle Sievers posted a 9.9 on bars, while fellow freshmen Danae Fletcher and Bowers notched 9.925s on floor.
“I’m just glad that my teammates were by my side throughout the whole meet… I couldn’t do it without them,” LeVasseur said.
Following back-to-back victories, Oklahoma will next battle Texas Woman's University at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 in Norman.
Kindler’s lengthy relationship with Woodard received an elated response after the fifth-year senior finally snatched that elusive 10.0.
“Just to see her face,” Kindler said, “was worth a thousand words really.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.