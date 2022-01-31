 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners remain at No. 18 in latest AP Top 25 poll despite wins over Oklahoma State, Texas

  • Updated
Jennie Baranczyk

Head coach Jennie Baranczyk during the game against TCU on Jan. 15.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

Oklahoma (18-3, 7-2 Big 12) remained at No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Sooners went 2-0 last week, defeating rivals Oklahoma State 84-58 and then-No. 9 Texas 65-63. The win over the Longhorns was OU’s first against a top-10 team since 2017.

OU is the fourth-highest ranked Big 12 team, behind No. 9 Baylor, No. 11 Iowa State and No. 13 Texas. The Sooners are tied for first in the Big 12 with Iowa State, with the Cyclones having a head-to-head tiebreaker over OU.

The Sooners will play No. 9 Baylor (15-4, 5-2) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Waco on ESPN+. In their last matchup on Jan. 12, Oklahoma defeated the Bears 83-77 in Norman. 

