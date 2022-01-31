OU basketball: Sooners remain at No. 18 in latest AP Top 25 poll despite wins over Oklahoma State, Texas

Oklahoma (18-3, 7-2 Big 12) remained at No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.
𝑲𝒆𝒆𝒑 𝒐𝒏 𝒈𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 📈Stayed put at No. 1️⃣8️⃣.#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/OHKCmKor8S— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 31, 2022
The Sooners went 2-0 last week, defeating rivals Oklahoma State 84-58 and then-No. 9 Texas 65-63. The win over the Longhorns was OU’s first against a top-10 team since 2017.
OU is the fourth-highest ranked Big 12 team, behind No. 9 Baylor, No. 11 Iowa State and No. 13 Texas. The Sooners are tied for first in the Big 12 with Iowa State, with the Cyclones having a head-to-head tiebreaker over OU.
The Sooners will play No. 9 Baylor (15-4, 5-2) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Waco on ESPN+. In their last matchup on Jan. 12, Oklahoma defeated the Bears 83-77 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.