OU parking limited as winter weather anticipated

  Updated
Jenkins Parking Garage

Jenkins Parking garage home to the Parking Services office Feb. 6.

 Ray Bahner / The Daily

OU Parking Services wrote in a Monday morning tweet that all parking garage top levels will be closed Wednesday morning in preparation for winter weather. 

An OU Parking Services spokesperson said Monday no additional parking areas will be opened to make up for the closures. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for central Oklahoma for late Tuesday through Thursday. 

Winter precipitation is possible in the northwest part of Oklahoma Tuesday night and could spread across the rest of the state. Precipitation is expected to end Thursday evening. The possible ice and snow are accompanied by highs below freezing on Wednesday and Thursday, according to The Oklahoman

Roads in Oklahoma City and Tulsa will likely deteriorate more quickly than ones in Norman with the earlier arrival of cold air, according to the OU Department of Campus Safety. All roads will likely ice over before lunchtime, and a “steady deterioration” of road conditions is expected throughout the afternoon. 

Power outages could also occur throughout the area, if precipitation is mainly freezing rain. By late Wednesday afternoon, freezing rain and sleet will likely transition to snow, with an inch or two of snow predicted. A central Oklahoma snow route map can be found on the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments website

OU Campus Safety will provide weather updates throughout the week on Twitter

senior news reporter

Ari Fife is a senior news reporter and a senior journalism major minoring in international studies and political science. Previously, she served as a summer editor-in-chief, news managing editor, assistant news managing editor and a senior news reporter.

