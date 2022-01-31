OU parking limited as winter weather anticipated

OU Parking Services wrote in a Monday morning tweet that all parking garage top levels will be closed Wednesday morning in preparation for winter weather.
An OU Parking Services spokesperson said Monday no additional parking areas will be opened to make up for the closures. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for central Oklahoma for late Tuesday through Thursday.
Winter precipitation is possible in the northwest part of Oklahoma Tuesday night and could spread across the rest of the state. Precipitation is expected to end Thursday evening. The possible ice and snow are accompanied by highs below freezing on Wednesday and Thursday, according to The Oklahoman.
Roads in Oklahoma City and Tulsa will likely deteriorate more quickly than ones in Norman with the earlier arrival of cold air, according to the OU Department of Campus Safety. All roads will likely ice over before lunchtime, and a “steady deterioration” of road conditions is expected throughout the afternoon.
Power outages could also occur throughout the area, if precipitation is mainly freezing rain. By late Wednesday afternoon, freezing rain and sleet will likely transition to snow, with an inch or two of snow predicted. A central Oklahoma snow route map can be found on the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments website.
OU Campus Safety will provide weather updates throughout the week on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.