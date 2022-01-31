 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners lose commitment from 2023 4-star receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

  • Updated
  • 0
Helmets

OU helmets before the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Class of 2023 four-star receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. announced his decommitment from Oklahoma via Twitter on Monday.

Moore is ranked the No. 48 player nationally and No. 4 receiver, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The Los Alamitos, California, native is also high school teammates with former five-star OU commits Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon, who flipped to join former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley at Southern California. 

Moore originally chose Oklahoma over the likes of Alabama, USC, Oregon, Notre Dame and Louisiana State, among others. 

OU's 2023 recruiting class stands with three-star offensive guard Joshua Bates, four-star quarterback Jackson Arnold and three-star athlete Erik McCarty following the loss of Moore.

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments