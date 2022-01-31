OU football: Sooners lose commitment from 2023 4-star receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Class of 2023 four-star receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. announced his decommitment from Oklahoma via Twitter on Monday.
January 31, 2022
Moore is ranked the No. 48 player nationally and No. 4 receiver, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The Los Alamitos, California, native is also high school teammates with former five-star OU commits Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon, who flipped to join former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley at Southern California.
Moore originally chose Oklahoma over the likes of Alabama, USC, Oregon, Notre Dame and Louisiana State, among others.
OU's 2023 recruiting class stands with three-star offensive guard Joshua Bates, four-star quarterback Jackson Arnold and three-star athlete Erik McCarty following the loss of Moore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.