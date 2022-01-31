'Cozy Cube': Norman food pantry offers winter clothing to citizens in need

The Norman food pantry is giving away crocheted hats and other winter items to people in need from its location in downtown Norman.
Located on Comanche St. is a wooden structure called the “Cozy Cube,” which houses donated food and clothing for those in need. The Cozy Cube is not managed by the city or the shelter, but rather a group of volunteers unassociated with either.
Jenna Ziegler, a volunteer, said the Cozy Cube was put in place last week.
“Previously, we didn't accept clothes just because it's hard to keep them organized and visible in that small space, but there is a huge need for winter wear,” Ziegler said. “We've created a bin for each item that's most frequently needed so it'll move quickly. It’s been about a week and a half and things are going really well.”
Ziegler said they enjoy being a part of this project because of its accessibility.
“I like that it's low barrier, not only for the people that are looking for assistance, but also those looking to provide it,” Ziegler said. “You don't have to be at a certain place at a certain time and find the right door to go in, and for anybody who's needing help, you're not getting to meet some checklist of criteria before you can get assistance.”
Among the donated clothing are crocheted hats created by volunteer Gus Allen, who said he has been crocheting for 49 years.
“I can't remember learning because my grandma taught me before I was old enough to remember,” Allen said. “I don't think a day goes by when I don't have a crochet hook in my hands.”
Allen said he gets materials for his hats from anywhere and everywhere.
“Folks donate yarn to me,” Allen said. “They bring me their grandma's stash when they clean out her closet. I have a wishlist on Amazon that people are able to go and buy yarn for me to make projects with to donate.”
He said he credits Janet Carpenter, who used to crochet afghans for people in need and died in 2013, as his inspiration in creating his crocheted hats.
“For a long time every person who moved into our transitional housing units got one of her afghans as a housewarming gift … ” Allen said. “She is definitely my inspiration.”
Acceptable donations include new or gently used coats, blankets, tents, gloves, socks, hats or scarves. Items not in this list are not accepted.
Donations must also be separated into the appropriate bins in order to be accepted, according to the food pantry’s flier for donations, because the Cozy Cube is not a manned donation site,
Donation items can be dropped off at 325 E. Comanche St. in Norman. The food pantry also accepts donations via Venmo (unr_resonatorfridge) and Cashapp ($unrresonatorfridge), and asks that “cozy cube” is written in the donation text box.
“It's not sustainable to exist as a society without mutual aid, and that is what I make my life about,” Allen said. “I know that I'm making my community a better place.”
