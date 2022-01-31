 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners infielder Peyton Graham named to Preseason All-American first team by Baseball America

Peyton Graham

Freshman infielder Peyton Graham jogs to third base during the Sooners' game against Dallas Baptist University March 3.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore third baseman Peyton Graham was named to Baseball America’s 2022 preseason All-American team on Monday morning. 

Graham, who was also named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team last week, was the only Sooners player selected and was one of just three from the conference. 

Primarily batting out of the leadoff spot in 2021, Graham led the Sooners in stolen bases with seven. He also achieved a batting average of .288, garnering 62 hits with 11 home runs.

Oklahoma kicks off its 2022 campaign against Auburn at 11 a.m. on Feb. 18 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

