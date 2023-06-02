'It absolutely fuels her': Nicole May’s past WCWS struggles, calm demeanor bodes well for Sooners in title pursuit

Entering the 2021 Women’s College World Series finals, OU coach Patty Gasso turned to her freshman pitcher Nicole May to set the tone in Game 1 of the series.
Contrary to the classic tale of a true freshman excelling when thrown into the fire, May’s experience featured more learning than triumph, as she allowed seven runs through 3.2 innings in OU’s 8-4 loss to Florida State. One year later, May got the starting nod against UCLA, her first WCWS appearance since struggling against the Seminoles.
Much of the same occurred. May conceded five runs through 2.1 innings in OU’s 7-2 loss. While the rough outings at the biggest stage could serve as a concern for OU fans, it's part of the story of her career, one revolving around gradual improvement rather than instant success.
May has seen an improved ERA, win total and strikeout total among others in each of her three seasons with the Sooners. It’s the main reason her former travel ball coach, Mike Stith, is confident she’ll perform at a higher level her third time around. May has improved in every aspect each of her first three years, including big moments.
“It’s the fact that she has failed on the biggest stage,” Stith said when asked why he thinks May will succeed in this year’s WCWS. “Toughness through failure is something that we don’t teach enough of our athletes anymore. I think Nicole, because of her calm demeanor, understands how to improve from those moments and that's what's the most impressive for me to watch. It's easy to teach people that win all the time. It's very difficult to get people to develop, trust where they're at, and believe in them and drive them to that next level. And that's what I see from Nicole.
“I'm anxious to see (her) this week. … I think you're going to see a player (who’s) a step above where she was a year ago. And that's the idea. That's the progression part. I think she's on the right track.”
The response was first prevalent in the games following her outing against UCLA, when May dealt 4.1 innings of two-hit, no-run relief in the Sooners’ pair of wins over Texas in the championship series.
To top the troubles she’s seen in her first two seasons at the biggest stage, May is coming off her worst outing of the 2023 campaign, where she allowed four runs in 4.1 innings in the Sooners’ nine-inning 8-7 win over Clemson in the Norman Super Regional. As she nears her 2023 WCWS debut, those closest to her know she’ll keep the past struggles fresh on her mind as added motivation.
“She definitely uses (her past struggles) just like every girl on this team,” Nicole’s mom, Charlen, said. “They’re always looking for what they can do to get better for the next game. … This last game against Clemson helped our team (and) is going to make them better.”
Stith first noticed May’s response to tough situations during Nationals in 2020, when his OC Batbusters were facing Impact Gold. After conceding a triple to the leadoff batter, May battled back with three consecutive strikeouts, and ended up with seven in four innings.
“I kind of realized, ‘Okay, now we have somebody that wants the ball … in a tough situation,’” Stith said. “And to see the satisfaction on her face once we got to that point was quite impressive. I think that’s what we're gonna see over the next year and a half with her. That continued development (and) that continued work towards greatness.”
As he continued working with her throughout her later high school years, Stith realized he needed to change his approach to get across to May. Her softball IQ has always stuck out to him and has led him to believe she has the ‘skills of a shortstop’. That, along with the professionalism and even-tempered style of play led Stith to adopt a new coaching style while working with her.
“You (have) to match her with intelligence. You (have) to match her with calm demeanor,” Stith said. “And it took me a while to figure (out) … that she's working at a different level of intellect when it comes to pitching and how she approaches (it).”
In the past, May has stayed calm and collected during the high pressure moments. This season, she doesn’t need to. Baserunners are a rarity against the Sooners’ righty, who manages the nation’s third best ERA at 0.82.
Additionally, opponents are batting .159 against May this season, and of the 84 baserunners she’s allowed, only 12 have crossed the plate through 102.1 innings.
“She’s always (been) calm on the mound (and) in pressure situations,” Nicole’s dad, Kevin, said. “... Bases are loaded, maybe no outs, that’s when it’s really exciting for her. You don’t see it, (but) she’s enjoying it.”
Her even-keeled style, and the fire sophomore Jordy Bahl and senior Alex Storako provide, make it hard for many to recognize the passion May displays. Though a mellow attitude appears at first glance, the fire from within burns strong.
Few people are able to tell when May becomes angry on the mound, among them are Charlen and catcher Kinzie Hansen. According to Charlen, the look in her eyes is the giveaway, and isn’t always a bad thing.
“She uses it as fuel,” Charlen said of May’s struggles. “I like it when she gets a little bit mad. (Most people) probably can’t tell, but I can tell if she gets a little bit worked up … and she starts a little bit stronger (because of it).”
Her intensity on the mound doesn’t carry over to the dugout, however. After a 5.1-inning, one-earned run outing against Texas on April 2, the ESPN broadcast caught May in concert shortly after capping her outing.
Party time in doghouse with Nicole May ( @nicolehmay ) 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳@OU_Softball / @NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/EFZdu80KtH— Antonio Garcia (@Iruk_WomenSport) April 2, 2023
The dugout antics are a recent addition to her game, according to Charlen. Stith has noticed the same change since she arrived at OU, which he believes stems from her connection with OU and Batbuster teammates Hansen, Tiare Jennings, Alyssa Brito and more.
“What Oklahoma did for her was let her be free in the dugout so she could support her team,” Charlen said. “That's the first time that we've seen her (be) able to do those kinds of things, where she's like a total goofball in the dugout.
“But once she's on the mound, she's all business.”
While Bahl and Storako fill the passion void for the Sooners, May takes on a more methodical approach. With the variety OU has seen in each pitcher’s approach, the result has been a staff with the lowest ERA nationally (0.98).
“Nicole works her location, she manages her spin, she manages what she's trying to do to set up hitters and it's very difficult for her to do that with her brain and heart racing 1000 miles an hour,” Stith said. “So she goes the opposite route. She does it (in) more of a methodical fashion. She's very sharp, very intelligent, and it's very hard to get (to) Nicole. … Nicole is not a very excitable person.
“It's a little more comforting as a coach because that's what makes her tick. And so you just work with it.”
Now, as May approaches her third WCWS, another opportunity for growth presents itself. May seizes those opportunities, which is how she’s transformed into one of the premier pitcher’s in the nation, and why those closest to her know she’s not done improving.
“It absolutely fuels her,” Stith said of May’s previous WCWS outings. “She does have that fire, she’s just not going to show it.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
