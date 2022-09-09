featured OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for No. 7 Sooners vs. Kent State Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Austin Curtright Assistant sports editor Author twitter Author email Sep 9, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sophomore defensive back Damond Harmon before the home opener against UTEP on Sept. 3. Reghan Kyle/OU Daily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GAMEDAY CENTRALKickoff time: 6:00 p.m.TV channel: ESPN+ Radio: DirectoryPREGAME READINGPredictions and Podcasts Sports OU football: Predictions for No. 7 Sooners vs Kent State in Norman Staff Reports Sports Goal Oriented Season 2 premiere: Sooners set for Kent State after Brent Venables' 1st game as head coach against UTEP Staff Reports Features Sports OU football: Marcus Major emerging in Sooners' running backs unit after 'rollercoaster' path Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Jeff Lebby's offensive tempo shines; Sooners looking for more consistency against Kent State Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Tyler Guyton battles for starting spot; Sooners’ offensive line looks to ‘finish’ vs Kent State Mason Young, sports editor News Sports OU football: Sooners tight end Daniel Parker to return against Kent State, Wanya Morris navigating off-field issue Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Davis Beville stays ready as Sooners' backup QB, Jovantae Barnes maintains bond with DeMarco Murray Staff Reports Sports OU football: McKade Mettauer earns first start, Drake Stoops shows leadership in Sooners' win over UTEP Staff Reports Sports OU football: Sooners' Brent Venables on College Football Playoff expansion — 'I could care less' Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU football: Sooners linebacker Joseph Wete enters NCAA Transfer Portal Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU football: Sooners jump to No. 7 in latest AP Top 25 Poll Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily headlines: The Bizz OU sports headlines: The Sideline You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homepage Sports Austin Curtright Assistant sports editor Austin Curtright is a journalism senior and OU Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers football and previously interned at the Tulsa World. Author twitter Author email Follow Austin Curtright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.