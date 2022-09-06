OU football: Sooners' Brent Venables on College Football Playoff expansion — 'I could care less'

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said he has no opinion on the looming College Football Playoff expansion, but expressed concern for the sport’s pageantry and disdain for the professionalization of college football.
The CFP's board of managers announced Sept. 2 it voted to expand the postseason format from four teams to 12 by 2026. Venables and the Sooners are scheduled to leave the Big 12 Conference for the Southeastern Conference by 2025, while conference commissioners are being encouraged to expand the CFP as soon as 2024.
"Nobody's asking me what I think, and so I literally — I'm very sincere when I say this, and I say it with all due respect — I could care less," Venables said Tuesday ahead of OU's Sept. 11 matchup with Kent State. "I really could care less. I don't even know what that means, but I do know it doesn't have anything to do with today's practice, has nothing to do with Kent State. And I don't really know what it means in the big picture other than more teams are getting in.
"I'm sure there's a narrative that 'Well, that means there's going to be more teams when that happens.' Let's say that happens in, say three years and we're in the SEC. 'Well, more teams in the SEC will be able to get in.' And I guess that's what they might say, but I really don't know. And like I said, I don't really have an opinion on it whatsoever."
ESPN’s current television deal with the CFP pays roughly $470 million annually, and for the 2019-20 season, the SEC and Big 12 both received a payout of over $70 million. Decision makers are keen on increasing total revenue to nearly $2 billion with expansion.
However, CFP growth might create an adverse effect, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy recently noted, by providing important games to teams who aren't national championship contenders, hurting television revenue by decreasing viewing interest.
Venables has said before when it comes to personal decisions, such as his rejection of other head coaching opportunities before he returned to OU, that "you don't mess with happy." He brings the same perspective to CFP conversations.
"I love college football," Venables said." I'm a loyalist at heart. I love the bowl system. I just love that reward. There's an innocence about college football. I don't want it to be professionalized — whatever that means — and commercialized, professionalized. There's some things going on in NIL. I think that there's a lot of really good things within NIL, and there's always a bad side to it too."
However, Venables did say playoff expansion might parallel the NCAA March Madness men’s basketball tournament, which often leads fans to root for underdogs. He cited St. Bonaventure and OU men’s basketball coach Porter Moser’s former team, Loyola-Chicago as examples.
“Pull for the underdog,” Venables said. "So maybe it gives, again, a chance for people (to do that). I think that's good for the game. I don't like having all the same teams in it all the time, either. So does it give somebody else an opportunity to get in? Maybe. I don't know what that looks like, I honestly don't.”
Right now, Venables, a two-time College Football Playoff champion and six-time qualifier at Clemson, is just focused on getting OU back to the postseason tournament for its fourth appearance.
“I've got my hand in this program,” Venables said, “And I'm just literally trying to be great today, this practice.”
