OU football: Sooners jump to No. 7 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma (1-0) climbed from No. 9 to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Tuesday.
POLL ALERT: Georgia moves up to No. 2 in the AP Top 25, passing No. 3 Ohio State; Florida enters rankings at 12.See the whole poll presented by @RegionsBank: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/V6ToPefeef— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 6, 2022
The Sooners are coming off a 45-13 win over UTEP in Norman last Saturday, where quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for 233 yards with three total touchdowns. The game was also Brent Venables' first as head coach.
Fellow Big 12 teams Baylor and Oklahoma State were ranked nine and 12, respectively. Texas and Kansas State also received votes, but were not placed.
OU rose past Utah and Notre Dame, who both lost last week.
Oklahoma plays Kent State at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Norman.
