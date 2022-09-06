 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners jump to No. 7 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Sooners'

Sooners' after the home opener against UTEP on Sep. 3.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Oklahoma (1-0) climbed from No. 9 to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Tuesday.

The Sooners are coming off a 45-13 win over UTEP in Norman last Saturday, where quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for 233 yards with three total touchdowns. The game was also Brent Venables' first as head coach.

Fellow Big 12 teams Baylor and Oklahoma State were ranked nine and 12, respectively. Texas and Kansas State also received votes, but were not placed.

OU rose past Utah and Notre Dame, who both lost last week. 

Oklahoma plays Kent State at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Norman.

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism senior and OU Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers football and previously interned at the Tulsa World.

Load comments