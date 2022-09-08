OU football: Jeff Lebby's offensive tempo shines; Sooners looking for more consistency against Kent State

Oklahoma kicked off its 2022 season at full throttle.
The Sooners jumped to an early 21-0 lead over UTEP on Saturday in just three minutes and 58 seconds. It took offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offense only 13 plays in three drives to give the team a three-touchdown cushion.
OU finished with 492 total yards, including 259 on the ground, despite trailing the Miners in time of possession by more than 17 minutes.
“I thought from a tempo standpoint we played pretty fast when we got the first first down,” Lebby said. “We've got to continue to clean up what we call our ball mechanics, making sure that the ball is getting back inside and not getting left on the ground and getting left on the sideline.
“And if we'll do those things to continue to clean it up we'll be where we want to be, but I thought the guys, man, I thought they tried to play fast and did a good job operationally.”
Offensive lineman Tyler Guyton, who transferred from TCU and started the game at left tackle, attributed the Sooners’ ability to play fast to strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt’s offseason training and the team’s practice habits.
“I feel like it went great,” Guyton said. “I feel like we were all good and we weren't too tired, just because we’ve been practicing out here every day for months. So it was just regular to us.”
McKade Mettauer, an offensive line transfer from California who earned his first start in Norman at left guard, also noticed Oklahoma’s stamina surpassed UTEP’s.
“We were more prepared than the other team obviously,” Mettauer said. “We weren't cramping or anything, our tempo was destroying them every time we had a long drive. One of the (UTEP players) ended up cramping and stopping our drive, so I think we did a good job of preparing for that.”
While the Sooners have emphasized speed since Lebby’s arrival in December, playing with tempo requires a different level of commitment physically and mentally. The temperature at kickoff was also 96 degrees, requiring even greater poise.
“It's definitely not easy to tempo, but I mean this is OU,” center Andrew Raym said. “We're stressing the standard at all times. We're wanting to push things at all times. And so everybody's bought into the tempo and I think it's gonna be great. It keeps the defense on their heels and it keeps us in advantageous situations at all times.
“Whenever you get on like the ninth play of a tempo drive, physically and mentally you're gonna be exhausted, and it’s just all about the determination and grit you have as an offensive line to get it done.”
Lebby said he was impressed with Raym’s ability to control the tempo as he’s charged with getting the ball from the official, setting the line and getting it into Gabriel’s hands safely.
To combat the challenges of tempo, Mettauer gave himself pep talks on the field during Oklahoma’s drives to connect his mind and body. He knows tempo starts with the o-line and the offense goes as far as his unit does.
Wide receiver Theo Wease also noted the importance of having the right mindset to play fast.
“The mental side is big,” Wease said. “Just because we're playing so fast, you’ve got to be able to recognize different things at certain times and be able to execute your job to the highest ability.”
Wease benefitted from Lebby’s high octane offense Saturday, as he caught three passes for 37 yards. He and Gabriel seemed to be in sync, minus one errant throw that missed a wide open Wease.
Overall, Lebby was pleased with his quarterback’s ability to lead at a fast pace, picking up where he and Gabriel left off at Central Florida in 2019. Gabriel finished 15-for-23 with 233 passing yards and three total touchdowns against UTEP.
“It goes all the way back to January,” Lebby said. “There's familiarity, his understanding of how we operate, how we do what we do is critical in all of our guys' growth. And, when he's in the building, it's like having a coach in the building. So when he's around the guys, he's speaking the exact same language, and man, it's been huge to get us to this point.”
While the quarterback position is the most important in football, Lebby, a former offensive lineman, echoed Mettauer’s sentiment that his offense is led first and foremost by the players up front.
“It's all about the offensive line,” Lebby said. “The big guys that are 330 pounds getting set and getting in a stance and ready to come running off the ball, we’ll go as we go up front and that’s always been the case and still is. I thought from a tempo standpoint they were solid, I really did. Raym did a nice job of having urgency, getting his feet set and letting everybody align off of him. Again, we’ve got to be better and we will be.”
Wease also believed the offense as a whole was clicking in the first quarter thanks to the offensive line. Despite missing projected starter Wanya Morris, who is still dealing with an off-field issue, the unit was able to create pace from kickoff.
“I feel like we play as fast as the offensive line plays,” Wease said. “I just feel like once they're already set, it's not that hard to get set on the outside as receivers. So once the offensive line gets set and they set the tempo, it's easy to feed off of them.”
OU’s offense stalled at points in the second half, scoring just 17 points and punting twice, but UTEP wasn’t able to capitalize.
While Lebby was content with the performance, he knows there’s room for improvement and is ready for the next challenge against Kent State at 6 p.m. Saturday in Norman. The Sooners will try to outperform a Golden Flashes offense known for its speed under coach Sean Lewis.
However, it remains to be seen if Kent State’s defense is up for the challenge of the Sooners’ tempo.
“I heard some of the UTEP players even said something about (our tempo),” Guyton said. “They were like, ‘Oh, y’all are really good because of y’all's tempo,’ and I was just like, ‘y’all just can’t handle it.’”
