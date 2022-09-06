 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners tight end Daniel Parker to return against Kent State, Wanya Morris navigating off-field issue

  • Updated
  • 0
Daniel Parker

Senior tight end Daniel Parker during an open football practice at Everest Indoor Training Center March 22.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said he expects senior tight end Daniel Parker to return against Kent State on Saturday, while senior offensive lineman Wanya Morris is expected to return from an off-field issue “sooner rather than later.”

Parker missed OU’s season opener against UTEP on Saturday due to illness. He transferred from Missouriin December and is known primarily for his blocking expertise. Parker made just 12 catches for 97 yards and three touchdowns with the Tigers last season.

“He had the sniffles last week,” Venables said.

Morris didn’t suit up for OU’s first game against UTEP despite being listed as the projected starter on the Sooners’ depth chart.

Morris is in his second season at OU after transferring from Tennessee and played in six games as a backup last season. Venables also noted Morris has been practicing every day and he expects him to jump right into the lineup as soon as the issue is resolved.

“With Wanya,” Venables said. “We’re still trying to work through an off the field issue and we expect him back sooner rather than later.”

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is The Daily's assistant sports editor and covers OU football.

