OU football: McKade Mettauer earns first start, Drake Stoops shows leadership in Sooners' win over UTEP

McKade Mettauer suited up for the first time at Oklahoma while also earning the start against UTEP on Saturday.
The California transfer saw early action at left guard, however, he was benched for redshirt senior Robert Congel before re-entering the game later on. An injury has since been speculated but Mettauer denied those rumors after practice Monday evening.
“I don't particularly know the reason for that,” Mettauer said of being replaced for a few series in the first half. “But I trust (offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh) and what he was doing just giving me (a couple plays off).”
While he left the game for unknown reasons, Mettauer said he was overwhelmed by the atmosphere in his first regular season contest in Norman. Growing up in The Woodlands, Texas, he remembers watching OU football games on television and aspiring to play “big time football.”
He not only got a taste of what it’s like to play in front of 83,173 fans, but also got a little too close to the OU RUF/NEKS’ firearms.
“Saturday was everything I could’ve expected and in a lot of ways more,” Mettauer said. “The passion the fans have and everyone loving on you and stuff, and having my family there was awesome.
“After our first touchdown I was running down the sideline and one of the RUF/NEKS shot their gun, all the smoke went in my face and I inhaled whatever was inside those things, but other than that it was awesome.”
Stoops leads way for Freeman
Drake Stoops kicked off his redshirt senior season with Oklahoma’s first reception of 2022, a 16-yard pass from quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Just 11 plays later and only one after his final catch of the day, he was the first receiver to reach the end zone and celebrate with freshman walk-on Gavin Freeman, who scored a 46-yard touchdown to give the Sooners a 21-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Stoops walked onto OU’s roster as a freshman, like Freeman, but eventually earned a scholarship before the 2021 season. Freeman, a three-star recruit, turned down a scholarship offer from Texas Tech to attend Oklahoma, where his dad, Jason, played from 1995-98 as a tight end.
Due to his similar background to Freeman, Stoops, the son of former Sooners coach Bob Stoops, has put an emphasis on being an example for Freeman.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Stoops said of Freeman’s touchdown. “I think it’s because (I see) a little bit of my own path with what he’s doing. We’re definitely different players, and he’s probably better than me when I first came in. … What he’s trying to do is definitely the road less traveled and it’s definitely very difficult.
“But I mean, he’s a workhorse, keeps his head down, doesn’t say much, just goes to work.”
Lebby pleased with run game
Senior Eric Gray carried OU’s run game with 16 attempts for 102 yards on Saturday and redshirt junior Marcus Major added seven rushes for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was pleased with how the backfield duo complimented each other
“I felt good about both of those guys,” Lebby said. “I think we left some yards out there, but both guys played incredibly tough. We took care of the football. Marcus had the two tough runs down there in the tight zone, which were huge.
“(I) want it to be maybe a little more even. Eric’s probably going to lead the way obviously from a touch standpoint, but Marcus is going to be right there clipping at his heels. Again, Marcus has done an unbelievable job. But I expect both those guys to be ultra-productive and play at a really high level.”
Freshman Jovantae Barnes also appeared with four carries for 25 yards and junior college transfer Tawee Walker had two carries for 10 yards.
Central Florida transfer Bentavious Thompson and freshman Gavin Sawchuk did not receive any touches, and Lebby admitted he struggled to get more players reps because the Sooners had only four possessions in the second half. Playing more players will be a focus this Saturday when OU takes on Kent State in a likely blowout.
Roof applauds Grimes, Sooners' pass rush
Since becoming one of the leaders of OU’s defensive line over the offseason, Reggie Grimes turned in his career-best performance against UTEP on Saturday.
The junior defensive end finished with a career-high 2.5 sacks, along with a forced fumble and a quarterback hit against the Miners. His stellar performance honored his grandma, who attends all his games and was in Norman on Saturday, as she battles cancer.
“He played really well,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “The production, certainly that’s something you shoot for every week. … What a special day for him and his family. That’s so cool, because you never know how many special days you get, but that was certainly one of them.”
Grimes’ play was key in helping the Sooners’ defensive line limit UTEP to 18 rushing yards Saturday. The Sooners finished with nine tackles for loss and six sacks, led by Grimes.
“If you can play good run defense, you're gonna win a lot of football games because what you force the other team to do is become one dimensional,” Roof said. “And that was something we were really pleased with… It’s something to build on.”
Wease flashes in return
Redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease returned to game action Saturday after missing last season with a foot injury and couldn’t have been more excited.
“I don't really get those game day jitters anymore,” Wease said. “I kind of grew up out of that. But it was just an honor to be back out there in front of the Sooner after just missing last season.”
The former five-star recruit showed promise for what he could accomplish this season in Lebby’s offense with a 33-yard catch and run in the third quarter against UTEP. He ran a curl route, caught Gabriel’s pass and shed a would-be tackler. Then he sprinted down the sideline until being pushed out of bounds near the 25-yard line.
Welcome back, @_TheoWeaseJr. pic.twitter.com/kU14qzSugM— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) September 3, 2022
Wease acknowledged the play was reminiscent of the one he made in 2019. Then, OU trailed Baylor 31-17 in the fourth quarter when he scored from 19 yards out to cut the deficit to one score, and the Sooners miraculously came back to win 34-31.
1⃣0⃣ Days Until ⭕️🙌🏈.Theo Wease's spectacular 20-yard catch and run touchdown in Oklahoma's 2019 comeback win over Baylor."And Oklahoma cutting the lead to just one score, as the freshman from Allen scores for just the second time this season."#OUDNA x @_TheoWeaseJr pic.twitter.com/gUaweLfSfI— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) August 25, 2021
Three seasons later, as his comeback began, Wease said he didn’t need a momentum play like the Baylor touchdown to bring back his confidence. Just being on the field Saturday was enough, and he only had one thing on his mind after the catch.
“I should have gone and scored, honestly,” Wease said of the play. “I was kind of mad at myself right after the play and then I got more mad after I watched it on the big screen. … I should have made it look like Baylor.”
