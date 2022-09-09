Goal Oriented Season 2 premiere: Sooners set for Kent State after Brent Venables' 1st game as head coach against UTEP

After its 45-13 win over UTEP last Saturday, Oklahoma looks forward to its matchup with Kent State on Saturday.
OU's win over the Miners saw the debut of head coach Brent Venables, along with UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
Listen to the season two premiere of Goal Oriented here from football beat writers Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley, produced by Collin McDaniel:
