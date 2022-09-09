 Skip to main content
Goal Oriented Season 2 premiere: Sooners set for Kent State after Brent Venables' 1st game as head coach against UTEP

Presented by the OU Daily, Goal Oriented is a weekly sports podcast covering OU football. Join sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley for discussions on everything Sooners.

After its 45-13 win over UTEP last Saturday, Oklahoma looks forward to its matchup with Kent State on Saturday.

OU's win over the Miners saw the debut of head coach Brent Venables, along with UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

Listen to the season two premiere of Goal Oriented here from football beat writers Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley, produced by Collin McDaniel:

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism senior and OU Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers football and previously interned at the Tulsa World.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is The Daily's assistant sports editor and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

