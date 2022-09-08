OU football: Marcus Major emerging in Sooners' running backs unit after 'rollercoaster' path

Marcus Major scored two touchdowns and solidified himself as the change-of-pace running back behind starter Eric Gray against UTEP last Saturday.
However, Major had to jump multiple obstacles to get to that position. He missed the first half of last season due to academic ineligibility. In 2020, he started Oklahoma’s season opener against Missouri State, but received inconsistent playing time after other contributors emerged.
But now, after an offseason of maturation and a refined mindset, the redshirt junior is ready to finally break out.
“I had to get over it — that child-mentality,” Major said. “I had to grow up. Just be a man with things. Handle my business off the field. As soon as I handle my business off the field everything will play out on the field.”
Major, who received two carries in the first half, finished with seven for 57 yards. His two scores occurred in the third quarter, when he plunged in from one- and six-yards out, flashing the strength his coaches have raved about since the former four-star recruit arrived at OU ahead of the 2019 season.
The 6-foot, 220-pound bruiser was met by a contingent of Sooners on the sideline after he gave them 35-10 and 42-10 leads.
Among those was OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray, who has been one of Major’s greatest supporters over the past three seasons.
“Everybody crowding me and basically welcoming me back to playing full-time, not just part-time and finishing the games and stuff like that,” Major said of his touchdown celebrations. “It was the players. Then Coach Murray came and I had a good conversation with him.
“With me, I try to be as humble as possible. But those two touchdowns, they meant a lot to me.”
The Oklahoma City native’s two touchdowns against the Miners were his first since 2020, and only the fourth and fifth of his career. Prior to his fallbacks of last season, he missed the entire 2019 slate with a shoulder injury despite flashing potential throughout fall camp.
Get 𝘽𝙄𝙂 @Md24jr 💪📺 FOX | #OUDNApic.twitter.com/KbuMtltRys— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 3, 2022
Major started his OU career learning from former running backs coach Jay Boulware before Murray was hired in January 2019.
Now, he’s being coached by head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who were brought in after Lincoln Riley took the head coaching job at USC in November.
All of the varying changes in Major’s career have run him down a unique path.
“It’s been a rollercoaster actually,” Major said. “Last year, of course y’all know my situation, I didn’t get much reps. Last game was fun. It feels good to be back on the field competing, going to war with the fellas and everything. It’s all good.”
Major believes he’s only scratching the surface of his capabilities while spelling Gray, who had 16 rushes for 102 yards against UTEP He’s expected to continue that role throughout the season.
Lebby mentioned Major is “right there clipping at (Gray’s) heels” with snap counts, and wished he got Major more opportunities than he did. During the offseason, Lebby watched as Major converted himself into a leader at his position, and one of the most reliable backs in the unit.
Major eventually decided to stay in Norman despite the coaching change, largely because of the relationship he crafted with Lebby during the early parts of the offseason.
“It’s been amazing, actually,” Major said of working with Lebby. “I didn’t know really what all to do last year, as far as staying wise. As soon as Coach Lebby came in, to me he’s been nothing but good news.
“He’s the guy that really likes to run the ball. I just feel like it was a good fit for me. The conversations that we’ve had, he said he’s going to run me. He depends on me. So me, I’m just trying to stay focused, do what I need to do, make sure I don’t let him down.”
Major’s two touchdowns in his season-opening performance were “just the warm up,” he added.
Now, as a reliable force in Oklahoma’s offense with a new thought process, Major is ready for his break-out season.
“No mistakes for me, no setbacks for me,” Major said. “Just looking forward and being that guy that I’ve always wanted to be. I just really wanted to come into this season and do anything I can to help the guys win.
“I’m a team player first and I just want to help the team win.”
