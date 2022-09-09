OU football: Predictions for No. 7 Sooners vs Kent State in Norman

No. 7 Oklahoma (1-0) faces Kent State (0-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Norman.
The Sooners are fresh off a season-opening 45-13 win over UTEP last week, while the Golden Flashes fell 45-20 to Washington in their opener.
Here are predictions for the matchup from the OU Daily’s football beat writers:
Mason Young, sports editor: Sooners 51, Kent State 20
OU rolled past UTEP in its season opener, going up 21-0 by the end of the first quarter and never looking back.
While the Miners were absent on offense, Kent State runs an up-tempo script akin to Sooners coordinator Jeff Lebby’s system, and I believe that will help the Golden Flashes put up a few more points than UTEP did last week.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel should have a solid first half of around 250 passing yards and four touchdowns while running back Eric Gray carries for 80 yards and another score. Marvin Mims should lead Sooners receivers in the first half with four catches for around 75 yards and two scores.
I’m obviously spitballing those numbers, but I still think Oklahoma will have a big first half that puts the game away before Kent State tacks on a handful of points late.
Lebby said he wanted to play more guys on offense this week. Freshman wide receiver Jayden Gibson will be one to watch, as will freshman running back Jovantae Barnes, assuming he receives more carries than last week.
Defensively, it’s Ethan Downs’ turn to have a monster game off the end after Reggie Grimes did so against UTEP. In the latter parts of the game, I want to see more of cornerback Gentry Williams and linebacker Jaren Kanak, who both made their debuts last week.
Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor: Sooners 52, Kent State 14
Kent State head coach Sean Lewis learned the fast-paced Baylor offense that Lebby helped Art Briles create at Baylor from the Dino Babers coaching tree he emerged from.
While the Sooners and Golden Flashes will deploy a similar offense — Kent State ranked 13th in plays per game last season — on Saturday, it’ll be all Oklahoma.
Lewis said in his press conference ahead of the matchup that a high-tempo offense requires a quarterback you can trust. For Oklahoma, that is Gabriel, who I expect to pick up where he left off last week with another three touchdown or more performance against Kent State.
Last week, Gray commanded 16 rushes compared to Marcus Major’s seven. Although I expect Gray to continue to lead the backfield in touches, I see Major getting double-digit rushes and scoring at least another touchdown.
Defensively, I’m looking forward to see some of the less-experienced players get more experience. On Monday, Ted Roof said he didn’t get as many in the rotation as he wanted, so my eyes will be on Kanak, and someone like Damond Harmon or Kani Walker in the secondary.
Maybe the Sooners will force a few turnovers. We’ll just have to see.
Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor: Sooners 48, Kent State 17
Last week I predicted Oklahoma to defeat UTEP 55-17, but it won 45-13. This week, I think the Sooners win in similarly dominating fashion, however, I have the Golden Flashes’ speedy offense scoring two touchdowns.
Kent State coach Sean Lewis’ offense isn’t afraid to throw the ball down field and play full speed. While quarterback Collin Schlee threw two interceptions last week, he was dangerous on the ground, averaging 5.9 yards per carry, and keeping his team in the game until the end against Washington before ultimately falling 45-20.
For Lebby and the Sooners’ offense, I expect the run game to be a bigger focus. Last week I predicted Marcus Major to break out and he did just that, scoring two touchdowns, and this week, I think it’s Eric Gray’s turn to score two touchdowns on the ground.
Something to watch Saturday for OU will be the offensive line. Last week, the position group was a revolving door and the Sooners will need to find five consistent players to lead the offense.
Gabriel should pick right back up where he left off last week with a fast start. Against the Miners, he completed his first six passes for 156 yards and also scored three total touchdowns. I expect the Sooners offense to come out as fast or even faster than they did in Week 1.
On defense, I’m watching linebacker Danny Stutsman and safety Billy Bowman, who both flew around the field last week. I expect them both to lead the team in tackles for the second-straight week, and perhaps, one of them creates a turnover.
