OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for No. 10 Sooners at No. 7 Oklahoma State in Bedlam

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m.
TV channel: ABC
Radio: Directory
No. 10 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) takes on No. 7 Oklahoma State (10-1, 7-1) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, in Stillwater.
‘Bedlam is going to be on life support, if it’s not dead’: How the SEC, hurt feelings could kill OU-OSU football
Pat Fields needed three extra seconds before formulating his answer.
OU football: Sooners defense setting Bedlam history 'on fire' heading into Top 10 matchup with Oklahoma State
This week, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s series history doesn’t matter to Pat Fields.
OU football: Sooners need ‘consistency’ from quarterback Caleb Williams ahead of Oklahoma State matchup after recent struggles
When Caleb Williams burst onto the scene against Texas, rallied against Kansas and tossed six touchdowns against Texas Tech, the former five-s…
OU football: Lincoln Riley expects Andrew Raym will play vs Oklahoma State; D.J. Graham questionable
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday that sophomore center Andrew Raym is expected to play against Oklahoma State on Saturday, while…
Oklahoma moved from No. 13 to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. The Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) face No. 7 Oklahoma S…
Senior Oklahoma safety Pat Fields was named one of three finalists for the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy on Tuesday.
Redshirt junior Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic was named a finalist for the 2021 Lou Groza Award on Tuesday.
Oklahoma redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, redshirt senior punter Michael Turk and sophomore defensive back Key Lawrence ear…
