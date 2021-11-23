OU football: Sooners safety Pat Fields named finalist for 2021 Wuerffel Trophy

Senior Oklahoma safety Pat Fields was named one of three finalists for the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy on Tuesday.
1️⃣ of 3️⃣ finalists for college football’s top community service award. ➡️ https://t.co/usz2Tek1XA | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/C3V8DScFdI— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 23, 2021
The award annually honors the FBS player who "best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement." Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Stanford quarterback Isaiah Sanders are the other finalists alongside Fields.
Fields, a Tulsa native, founded "Town Literacy," a financial literacy seminar for high school football players. He first conducted the seminar in Tulsa back in May. Fields also founded the Black Wall Street scholarship which, in cooperation with the OU National Black Alumni Association established an endowment to provide financial aid for low-income students from Tulsa.
Former OU centers Gabe Ikard and Ty Darlington won the award in 2013 and 2015, respectively, and the Sooners are the only program with two recipients. The winner of the 2021 award will be announced on Dec. 9.
