OU football: Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic named Lou Groza Award finalist

Gabe Brkic

Redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic after the final home game against Iowa State on Nov. 20.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Redshirt junior Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic was named a finalist for the Lou Groza Award on Tuesday.

The Groza Award annually recognizes the top place kicker in college football as decided by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. Brkic has been a semifinalist for the award three times. Michigan's Jake Moody and Ohio State's Noah Ruggles are the other 2021 finalists.

In 11 games this season, Brkic has made all 48 of his extra point attempts and is  17-for-23 on field goal tries. He leads the nation with five field goals over 50 yards and two of those were from 56 yards out.

The Chardon, Ohio native will look to boost his candidacy when No. 13 OU takes on No. 9 Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 27 on ABC.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

