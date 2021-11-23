OU football: Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic named Lou Groza Award finalist

Redshirt junior Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic was named a finalist for the Lou Groza Award on Tuesday.
1️⃣ of 3️⃣ finalists for the nation’s best kicker. ➡️ https://t.co/TuNIxCY8UV | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/nmHpfjuhBL— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 23, 2021
The Groza Award annually recognizes the top place kicker in college football as decided by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. Brkic has been a semifinalist for the award three times. Michigan's Jake Moody and Ohio State's Noah Ruggles are the other 2021 finalists.
In 11 games this season, Brkic has made all 48 of his extra point attempts and is 17-for-23 on field goal tries. He leads the nation with five field goals over 50 yards and two of those were from 56 yards out.
The Chardon, Ohio native will look to boost his candidacy when No. 13 OU takes on No. 9 Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 27 on ABC.
