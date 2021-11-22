OU football: Sooners' Jalen Redmond, Michael Turk, Key Lawrence earn Big 12 weekly honors

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, redshirt senior punter Michael Turk and sophomore defensive back Key Lawrence earned weekly Big 12 honors on Monday for their performances against Iowa State on Nov. 20.
𝘛𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦 earn Big 12 weekly honors.➡️ https://t.co/uSiP052ljF | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/ARSaZRiqmH— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 22, 2021
Redmond won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after returning a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown in the Sooners' 28-21 win over the Cyclones. It was the first defensive score of the season for OU and its first fumble return touchdown since 2018.
The Midwest City native also added two tackles, 1.5 for a loss, one sack and four quarterback hurries. The four hurries are the most by a Sooner since 2017.
Turk won Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. The Arizona State transfer punted the ball six times against Iowa State, averaging 54.8 yards per punt. Three of his punts traveled over 60 yards and three were downed inside Iowa State’s 20-yard line.
Turk is averaging 52.7 yards per punt this season, which would break both the OU and FBS single-season records if it holds at season’s end.
The final honor went to Lawrence, who won Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. The Tennessee transfer recorded seven tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles against the Cyclones. Lawrence’s first forced fumble was the one returned by Redmond for a touchdown.
Key with the 𝙋𝙊𝙋, J Red with the 𝘽𝙄𝙂 𝙈𝘼𝙉 𝙏𝘿 🔥 📺 FOX | @KeShawn2x @jalen_redmond pic.twitter.com/AvzhLJSD6o— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 20, 2021
These are the first Big 12 weekly honors for Redmond, Turk and Lawrence and the second week that three Sooners earned weekly honors. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks, freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and junior kicker Gabe Brkic all won weekly honors after a 55-48 win over Texas on Oct. 9, winning Offensive Player of the Week, Newcomer of the Week, and Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively.
No. 13 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) will face Bedlam rival No. 7 Oklahoma State (10-1, 7-1) in Stillwater at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.
