OU football: Sooners defense setting Bedlam history 'on fire' heading into Top 10 matchup with Oklahoma State

This week, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s series history doesn’t matter to Pat Fields.
The senior safety told reporters Tuesday that he and the OU defense have tossed out the Sooners’ 90-18-7 all-time record against the Cowboys heading into their 6:30 p.m. matchup Saturday in Stillwater. Per oddsmakers, No. 7 OSU (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) is favored by 3.5 points over No. 10 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1), marking the seventh time since 1983 that Oklahoma State is the favorite to win Bedlam.
The last time the Cowboys were favored to defeat the Sooners came in 2017. There, No. 5 OU, a three-point underdog, topped No. 11 OSU 62-52 in Stillwater en route to a Big 12 Championship win and College Football Playoff appearance. Fields said the Sooners’ decision to ignore their commanding series lead over the Cowboys is a direct lesson from defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
“(Grinch told us), ‘You have to set your past on fire, because at best it’s a distraction and at worst it’s a burden,’” Fields said. “That’s something we've been focusing on a lot as a defense. Setting our past on fire, and being really present in the moment. … We’re applying (that) to this week, because obviously, I've had some success playing Oklahoma State. But… they're not the same team that I’ve played in the previous years.”
This time around, OU enters Bedlam needing a win to secure a berth in the conference title game with OSU already having clinched its spot. The matchup between the Cowboys’ defense, which ranks No. 3 nationally in total defense,and the Sooners’ offense, which leads the Big 12 with 38.9 points per game, is garnering national attention heading into its primetime showdown. The transposed matchup of the Sooners’ defense against Oklahoma State’s rushing attack may decide if OU gets a shot at its seventh straight Big 12 championship.
OSU’s Spencer Sanders, who Grinch believes deserves All-Big 12 quarterback consideration, has 100 carries for 417 rushing yards this season, the most among the conference’s quarterbacks. Sanders faced the Sooners for the first time last season in Norman, where he went 10-of-19 passing for an interception and had negative nine rushing yards before exiting the 41-13 loss due to injury.
This season, Sanders has the fourth-most passing yards in the Big 12 with 1,997 and the conference’s fifth-most passing touchdowns with 15. The Denton, Texas, native’s improvement through the air is a major factor into the Cowboys becoming the CFP committee’s highest ranked Big 12 team, and has led Grinch to believe he’s one of hardest Big 12 quarterbacks to gameplan for.
“(Sanders is) a guy that has a lot of game reps under his belt, a guy that has the get out of jail free card with the ability to scramble, move in the pocket and extend plays with the ability to throw the ball downfield, “Grinch said. “So, it’s not as if he’s just quick to take off and run, but he also knows that he has that ability to hurt you that way. And I think his ability to kind of throw guys open in the pass game has certainly improved, and without question you can see a guy that just has a complete comfort level in what they ask him to do offensively, understanding the scheme, understanding coverage.
“He doesn’t look surprised very often as you watch him on film. And then that’s one of those things that you’re constantly trying to evaluate from a defensive standpoint, if you change a check or if you show rotation, can you surprise a guy? And you just don’t see that on film. I give him a lot of credit, and he makes that thing go.”
Oklahoma State’s running backs and upperclassmen-led offensive line presents another tall task for Oklahoma’s defense. In the unit's best performance this season, the Cowboys totaled 447 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in a 63-17 win over TCU. Running back Jaylen Warren, OSU’s leading rusher, had 113 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.
OU held Iowa State running back Breece Hall, who averages 111.8 rushing yards a game, to 58 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in a 28-21 win over the Cyclones last Saturday. Coming off one of the team’s best defensive performances this season, senior defensive linemen Isaiah Thomas believes Saturday’s game will be decided in the trenches.
“That’s a challenge I’m willing to accept,” Thomas said. “Obviously, (Oklahoma State) is, too. … We've been in tough games against good offensive lines, where the matchup has been back and forth. … If you win the line of scrimmage, you have a good chance of winning that game. So it's definitely a challenge we can take on, and something we can always handle as well.”
If the Sooners fall to the Cowboys, they’ll need No. 8 Baylor to lose against Texas Tech to make it to the Big 12 Championship. The outcome of that game will most likely be decided by the time OU and OSU kick off, but Fields and Oklahoma are more focused on controlling what they can control to play in the title game on Dec. 4.
“Like I said, I don’t think we’re even expecting to see the same team we have in previous years,” Fields said. “We’re approaching it from, we gotta go take it against a very great team, one of the top teams in the country. … It's just a matter of blocking out distractions, which I think is something that we always do well in terms of eliminating noise. Whether that's through social media or whether it's even from our families… (we need to) just focus on the people in this building.”
