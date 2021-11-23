You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Lincoln Riley expects Andrew Raym will play vs Oklahoma State; D.J. Graham questionable

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Andrew Raym and Spencer Rattler

Sophomore offensive lineman Andrew Raym and redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday that sophomore center Andrew Raym is expected to play against Oklahoma State on Saturday, while cornerback D.J. Graham is questionable.

Raym left OU's game against Iowa State last Saturday with an apparent leg injury and was taken to the medical tent during the third quarter. Meanwhile, Graham did not return to the game after halftime and was seen on the sideline in street clothes.

A former four-star prospect from Broken Arrow High School, Raym has started seven of the Sooners' 11 games this season. Graham a former three-star recruit and converted receiver from Fort Worth, has played in 10 games and registered 31 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception.

With or without both players, No. 13 OU (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) takes on the No. 9 Cowboys at (9-1, 6-1) at 6:30 p.m. (ABC) on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Stillwater.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football.

