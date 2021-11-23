OU football: Sooners move to No. 10 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Oklahoma moved from No. 13 to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. The Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) face No. 7 Oklahoma State (10-1, 7-1) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Stillwater on ABC.
New @CFBPlayoff rankings:1-Georgia2-Ohio St3-Alabama4-Cincinnati5-Michigan6-Notre Dame7-Okla St8-Baylor9-Ole Miss10-OU11-Oregon12-Mich St13-BYU14-Wisconsin15-A&M16-Iowa17-Pitt18-Wake19-Utah20-NC St21-San Diego St22-UTSA23-Clemson24-Houston25-Arkansas— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 24, 2021
No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati entered as the CFP committee’s new top four following Oregon’s 38-7 loss to now-No. 19 Utah. The Ducks dropped from No. 3 to No. 11. No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Notre Dame rounded out the top six. The Wolverines host the Buckeyes at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
OU ranks as the third and final Big 12 team in the poll. Baylor, which defeated Oklahoma 27-14 on Nov. 13, came in at No. 8.
The Sooners defeated Iowa State 28-21 last weekend in Norman. Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams ended the game 8-of-18 passing for 87 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks had 17 carries for 115 yards in the game. Defensively, OU forced two Cyclone turnovers.
OSU is coming off a 23-0 win over Texas Tech. The Cowboys rank third nationally in total defense, allowing an average of 14.9 points and 267.8 yards per game. Oklahoma State’s shutout of the Red Raiders clinched its spot in the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 4.
If OU defeats OSU on Saturday, the Sooners will rematch the Cowboys in the Big 12 title game. Oklahoma falls out of conference championship contention if it loses and Baylor defeats Texas Tech on Saturday. If the Bears fall, the Big 12 Championship will feature OU and OSU regardless of how Bedlam plays out.
