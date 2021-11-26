OU football: Predictions for No. 10 Sooners at No. 7 Oklahoma State in Bedlam

No. 10 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) takes on No. 7 Oklahoma State (10-1, 7-1) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, in Stillwater.
The Bedlam matchup, potentially the last in Stillwater for the foreseeable future, determines if the Sooners make the Big 12 Championship game next weekend for a rematch against the Cowboys.
Here are predictions from The Daily’s sports desk for the game:
Mason Young, sports editor: Cowboys 24, Sooners 17
I haven’t picked Oklahoma to lose all season. That changes now.
Lincoln Riley’s bunch is about to face a defense the likes of which it hasn’t seen this season — one that ranks No. 3 nationally and boasts Butkus Award finalist Malcolm Rodriguez among other standouts. That bodes trouble for freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who struggled against Baylor and Iowa State with three touchdowns to three interceptions in that span.
I anticipate OU will jump to an early lead, exciting fans and giving them hope. Expect the Sooners to be up 14-7 at halftime, one of their touchdowns coming on an interception return by redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington. But, in Riley fashion, Oklahoma will attempt and miss a field goal right before the break instead of going for a gut-slitting touchdown.
In the second half, OSU should reverse course, keeping Williams and Co. off the board while picking up its offense. I believe Oklahoma’s Big 12 reign of terror ends in Stillwater on Saturday night as the Cowboys spite their in-state rival for bolting to the SEC.
Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor: Cowboys 27, Sooners 7
Give me the Cowboys by 20.
Though that’s a lot, I actually think this will be a one possession game in the fourth quarter before OSU separates itself — similarly to how Baylor topped OU a few weeks ago.
Oklahoma State’s defense is one of the best it has ever had. With Oklahoma’s offense struggling in recent weeks, I can’t see the unit figuring it out against this crew. Though oddsmakers don’t pick the Pokes to win Bedlam often — now just seven times since 1983 — I think they’re the obvious choice this time around.
For the Sooners, this game rides on Williams’ shoulders. After completing just eight passes against Iowa State last Saturday, he’ll need a Red River Showdown-esque performance to conquer the Cowboys. That’s quite the turnaround, and one I don’t expect him to make.
Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor: Sooners 17, Cowboys 14
This season’s Bedlam is not the same as the previous shootouts that Riley and OSU coach Mike Gundy have had over the years. OU possesses a defense that’s come on lately, while the Cowboys present one of the top units in the country.
I expect Oklahoma State’s offense will struggle to move the ball. However, the Sooners, whose offense has struggled of late, will need to manufacture just enough points with Williams to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
I’m going to predict OU’s offense garners under 300 total yards, but will be led by redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks and Williams, who will run for 150 yards combined with a pair of touchdowns. Senior defensive end Isaiah Thomas, who’s fresh off a two-sack performance, will lead Oklahoma’s defense in giving Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders fits all night.
Buckle up, folks. This is going to be a fun one with huge implications. A potential College Football Playoff berth is on the line in potentially the last Bedlam in Stillwater as OU departs for the SEC in the near future.
