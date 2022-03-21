 Skip to main content
OU morning news: Remembering Michael F. Price

Michaelfprice

Michael F. Price stands outside Price Hall. 

 Via the Price College of Business' website

Michael F. Price, OU benefactor and business college namesake, dies at 70 after lengthy illness

Michael F. Price, a 1973 OU business administration graduate and successful investor, died Sunday, March 13. Price, 70, died peacefully in his sleep after a lengthy illness, according to Bloomberg. OU President Joseph Harroz said in a release that Price was an extraordinary friend and benefactor, and his generosity transformed OU at the College of Business and across campus. Price made a historic $18 million gift to the College of Business Administration in 1997, which led to the OU Board of Regents naming the college after him. The gift was the largest single gift to a public university and higher education institution in Oklahoma at the time.

Jennie Baranczyk and Madi Williams

OU women's basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk passse the ball to senior guard/forward Madi Williams during open practice March 18, the day before the Sooners' game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

'Compete every day': How OU basketball's intense practices are prepping Sooners for Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament 2nd round

Jennie Baranczyk gives her team all the intensity it can handle during practices at the Lloyd Noble Center. OU’s head coach puts her players through what was described often on Saturday night’s ESPNU broadcast as “the rip drill.” Baranczyk holds the ball in front of one of her players who fights tooth and nail to steal it, similar to a jump ball situation. At other times, Baranczyk hops into a scrimmage to lock down a player on defense. The former Iowa standout’s competitiveness helps elevate the energy during the Sooners’ practices, and it helps OU come out swinging. The music is cranked up to a high volume, and OU players shout above the noise. Assistant coaches like former Washington star Chantel Osahor join in, lasering passes in the layup lines.

College Bowl, an annual trivia tournament, will begin Monday, March 21.

OU Campus Activities Council to host annual 'College Bowl' trivia tournament

The Campus Activities Council is hosting the annual College Bowl and expects a larger turnout at the event this year. The College Bowl is OU’s largest pop culture trivia tournament where teams of 4-6 compete in matchups to be crowned OU’s pop culture champions, according to the Google Form. The theme this year is award shows and the motto is “Lights, Camera, Questions.” Aaron Reid, chair of College Bowl, said his team makes sure the questions are fun to allow people to show off everything they know.

Monday, March 21

Tuesday, March 22

6 p.m.: Baseball @ Wichita State — Wichita, KS

6 p.m.: Softball @ Kentucky — Lexington, KY

Wednesday, March 23

Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX

Thursday, March 24

Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX

Friday, March 25

5 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Baylor

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor

Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX

Saturday, March 26

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Baylor

2 p.m.: Softball vs. Baylor

Track and field @ Texas relays — Austin, TX

Rowing @ Crew Classic — San Diego, CA

