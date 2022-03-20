OU basketball: Sooners’ season ends in 70-68 loss to St. Bonaventure in 2nd round of NIT

Oklahoma (19-16, 7-11 Big 12) fell to St. Bonaventure (22-9, 12-5 A10) 70-68 in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament in Norman on Sunday night.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson splashed a 3-pointer cutting the Bonnies’ lead to just 69-68 with 18 seconds remaining. The Sooners elected to foul on the ensuing possession and guard Dominick Welch made one of his two free throw attempts. OU had another opportunity to tie, however, redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson’s shot clanked off the front rim, leading to the Sooners’ postseason elimination.
After an impressive offensive performance in its 89-72 win over Missouri State in the first round of the tournament, OU shot just 47 percent from the field.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson led the Sooners with 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting, including six 3-point makes. Junior forward Jalen Hill contributed 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. The duo led Oklahoma in minutes played with 37 and 38,respectively.
Redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois and freshman guard C.J. Noland made impacts off the bench in the Sooners’ loss. Chargois finished the game with six points and tied his career-high with six assists in 17 minutes of action off the bench. He also recorded a team-high plus-18 before fouling out of the contest with 3:22 left in the contest. Noland finished with three points.
Guard Jaren Holmes and center Osun Osunniyi led the Bonnies with 23 and 14 points respectively on a combined 15-for-22 shooting clip. The Bonnies shot an efficient 51 percent from the field including 53 percent from 3-p.oint range.
The loss ends Oklahoma’s season and St. Bonaventure advances to face Virginia (21-13, 11-6 ACC) in the NIT quarterfinals.
