OU softball at Hall of Fame Classic: Jocelyn Alo feeling pressure no longer; Alyssa Brito, Lynnsie Elam shine — 3 takeaways from Sam Houston, Indiana wins

No. 1 Oklahoma (22-0) ended its second game of the Hall of Fame Classic on Friday with a 15-1 run-rule win over Indiana (13-6) in five innings, giving the Sooners a 2-0 start to the weekend in Oklahoma City.
Before facing off with the Hoosiers, OU run-ruled Sam Houston (9-17) 10-1 in five innings. The Sooners concluded their Friday doubleheader with a seven-run fourth inning that saw them pull away from Indiana, as their offense led the way with a collective seven hits, two home runs and 15 RBIs.
Here are three takeaways from OU’s first two games in the tournament:
Alo no longer feeling pressure
After breaking former OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA all-time home run record during last week’s Rainbow Wahine Classic tournament in Honolulu, redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo is no longer feeling any pressure when she steps into the box. Alo went 1-for-2 against Sam Houston to start off the tournament.
Then, against Indiana, Alo went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a two-run home run over the right centerfield wall. Although she was walked one time, the reigning national player of the year is finally back to receiving pitches consistently after being walked 23 times across OU’s first 19 games before she broke the record.
When the Haaula, Hawaii native clobbered her ninth home run of the season against the Hoosiers in the bottom of the first inning, it became evident to head coach Patty Gasso that things were back to normal for the star slugger.
“I think Jocelyn is definitely going to be settling in and not worrying about which pitch (to hit),” Gasso said. “She doesn’t have to deal with bad angles (anymore) and not worrying about things like that.
"She’s just really going in and doing her job, and she swung well again today. She's still gonna get her walks, but this lineup is potent enough that if you want to work around someone, you got someone waiting for you.”
With Alo finally loosened up, the Sooners can hit their stride as the start of conference play looms on March 25. Gasso noted after the Rainbow Wahine Classic that she feels her team is at a six out of 10 in terms of reaching its potential, but with Alo rediscovering her groove that could change very quickly.
“I really wanted to challenge her,” Gasso said. “Then the first pitch (came) and boom she scored just coming off the bench. This team is ready to fight anybody who wants to come to fight, and they're not going to back down… the pressure is gone. Now it's just focusing on getting better and being prepared for conference play when it shows up.”
Sooners’ lineup depth showing up
In two games, redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam and sophomore infielder Alyssa Brito carried the Sooners’ lineup.
Against Sam Houston, Brito went 2-for-3 and clobbered two home runs, while notching four RBIs. In the second game against the Hoosiers, Elam went 1-for-1, scattering a team-high three RBIs and smashing one home run.
This season both have handled inconsistent roles in Oklahoma’s lineup.
Elam has tallied only 32 at bats this season, but has stepped up of late and five games for junior catcher Kinzie Hansen, who has been banged up since before OU’s game against Minnesota on March 7 and is being eased back into the lineup.
Meanwhile Brito has jumped all over the field, seeing time at shortstop, and the infield and outfield corners once she transferred from Oregon over the summer. Furthermore, the game against Sam Houston marked just the fourth time this season she has received three at-bats in a contest.
“We scored a lot at one time,” Gasso said. “We had some lineup changes and some unsung heroes... We swung the bat well and made a lot of contributions throughout the pitching staff.”
Last season, Brito started 53 games at shortstop while hitting .299 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs for the Ducks. Finally, after 22 games with OU, Brito feels like she’s settling in with the Sooners.
“I’ve definitely been getting to talk to veterans like Alo and Elam, which is super important for us as young players,” Brito said. “I just try to get my time anywhere I can.”
Defense making improvements
Before the Rainbow Wahine Classic, Gasso noted she wanted her team to improve defensively. Before Friday’s games, OU had amassed 12 errors, just eight short of its 2021 total.
OU made an error in each of Friday's games, yet the Sooners still held Sam Houston and Indiana to just two runs. Following the first two contests in Oklahoma City, OU’s coach believes her team is taking a major step forward toward reaching its defensive potential.
“I have a very unfair judgment on the infield and I want them to be perfect all the time, and that is pretty much impossible,” Gasso said. “But I still push them to do that. Our defense has done much better, however, now we're in the like .970 fielding percentage place so we are getting better in that area.”
Stout pitching contributed to the Sooners’ run prevention against Sam Houston and Indiana. Redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein and freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl played a pivotal role in maintaining Oklahoma’s defensive front.
Against Sam Houston, Trautwein pitched all five innings, struck out 12 and allowed only one hit. Bahl pitched all five innings against the Hoosiers and struck out nine batters, while allowing one home run and three hits in the victory.
As their defense improves, the Sooners will look forward to their next game against San Diego (14-18) at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, in Oklahoma City at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
