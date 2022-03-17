Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield requests trade away from Cleveland Browns, per report

Former Oklahoma and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has requested a trade from the NFL franchise that drafted him back in 2018, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
#Browns QB Baker Mayfield has requested a trade, per sources.Cleveland has been hoping to move forward after its Deshaun Watson pursuit and offered to fly to Texas to meet with Mayfield. But from the QB’s perspective, the bridge is burned and it’s time to move on now.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022
Mayfield’s request comes two days after the 26-year old posted a social media statement that seemed to show his discontent with Cleveland.
The Browns had reportedly been attempting to acquire Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson as a potential replacement for Mayfield. Although Cleveland is reportedly out of the running for Watson, Mayfield still wants out.
“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on,” Mayfield told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday. “The relationship is too far gone to mend.”
Per ESPN’s Jake Trotter, Cleveland will “not accommodate his request,” and will look to keep the former Sooner on its roster.
Browns have told Baker Mayfield’s camp they are "not accommodating his request,” per source.— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 17, 2022
Cleveland previously selected Mayfield No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. After Cleveland went 6-10 in 2019, Mayfield led the Browns to their first postseason appearance since 2002 in 2020, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round. Cleveland then exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option on his contract.
Mayfield’s 2021 season was plagued with injuries, as he tore his left non throwing labrum in a Week 2 game against Houston. He played through the injury before reaggravating it in a Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals, forcing him to miss one game.
Mayfield then suffered a right knee contusion in a Week 10 game against the New England Patriots, forcing him to leave the game. Mayfield played 14 games in 2021, completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 17 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a career-low 3,010 yards.
Mayfield reportedly has a “strong interest” in being traded to the Indianapolis Colts. However, no such move has materialized yet.
Baker Mayfield has strong interest in the #Colts as a potential destination should he be traded from the #Browns, per source.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 17, 2022
Mayfield was previously a three-year starter at OU from 2015-17. He led the Sooners to two College Football Playoff appearances and won the Heisman Trophy in 2017. Oklahoma is set to reveal his commemorative Heisman statue at its April 23 spring game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.