'Compete every day': How OU basketball's intense practices are prepping Sooners for Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament 2nd round

Jennie Baranczyk gives her team all the intensity it can handle during practices at the Lloyd Noble Center.
OU’s head coach puts her players through what was described often on Saturday night’s ESPNU broadcast as “the rip drill.” Baranczyk holds the ball in front of one of her players who fights tooth and nail to steal it, similar to a jump ball situation. At other times, Baranczyk hops into a scrimmage to lock down a player on defense.
The former Iowa standout’s competitiveness helps elevate the energy during the Sooners’ practices, and it helps OU come out swinging. The music is cranked up to a high volume, and OU players shout above the noise. Assistant coaches like former Washington star Chantel Osahor join in, lasering passes in the layup lines.
The #Sooners have taken the LNC floor for practice. OU plays IUPUI in the first round of the NCAA Tournament tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/umfs2JMmIz— Nick Coppola (@Nick_Coppola__) March 18, 2022
“You do what you have to do,” Baranczyk said. “I love to have an intense practice. We want to be really competitive. That's the value of this program. We love to compete every day, and part of it is being in it with them.”
After defeating No. 13-seeded IUPUI in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the No. 4-seeded Sooners (25-8) will face No. 5-seeded Notre Dame (23-8) in the second round in Norman. The contest is slated for 5 p.m. Monday on ESPN2.
A season-high crowd of 3,952 watched OU’s 78-72 victory at the Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday, with players crediting Sooners fans as a factor in the win. On Monday, Oklahoma will play its final home game of the season, hoping to pack the stands deeper. Facing a team with a historic pedigree like Notre Dame, the Sooners don’t want to let any of their momentum slip.
“It's just our belief that we have in each other and in the program that has been able to help us get these wins,” senior forward Madi Williams said on Sunday. “We see how we can play with each other and how well we play with each other. We’re a force to be reckoned with.”
Williams and the Sooners translate their intense practices into games. The OU bench celebrates every basket like it’s a game-winner. After every score, players on the floor congratulate each other with finger points, fist bumps, and high-fives. During every dead ball, all five Sooners on the floor huddle up to make sure everyone is focused.
That energy inspires confidence, and when every OU player is clicking on offense, the Sooners thrive. Against IUPUI, four OU players scored double figures, including senior guard Taylor Robertson’s 22 points with four 3-pointers.
Energy also helps players like sophomore forward Skylar Vann. The Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year was unsure if she would play against IUPUI after suffering a knee injury on March 12 in the Big 12 Tournament. Supported by the camaraderie of her teammates, she recovered quickly to play against the Jaguars, scoring 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting.
“I was scared,” Vann said about potentially missing the NCAA Tournament. “I didn’t really know. Doctors were talking to (OU athletic trainer) Brittany (Bump), and I just wasn't sure what was going to happen. Over time, I just felt like every day I was just getting better and better. We just did everything we could to get me to this point.”
With Vann on the mend and its offense firing on all cylinders, OU prepares for the Fighting Irish, who are just four years removed from a national championship. Notre Dame is led by leading scorer Olivia Miles, who recorded a triple-double against No. 12-seeded Massachusetts on Saturday.
When the Sooners take the floor against the Fighting Irish, they’ll see a familiar face on the bench. Coquese Washington, a Notre Dame assistant, held the same position at Oklahoma from 2019-20. Having coached many of the Sooners’ current players, her presence adds an interesting element to the contest.
“It was cool having her around and just the insight that she brought,” Williams said. “I got a chance to talk to her yesterday before the game, and we just embraced each other. I was like, ‘I can't wait to play y'all in the next round.’ Regardless of what happens, I can't wait.”
All season, OU has accomplished things not seen in Norman in years. The Sooners finished top-four in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2017-18 season and won a Big 12 Tournament game for the first time in six years.
OU made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season, securing victory in it for the first time in five years in its first home tournament game since 2010.
On Monday, the Sooners will try to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2013. Players like Williams are just happy to be along for the ride. Undoubtedly, the renewed intensity in practice and games has excited the Sooners’ veterans after experiencing rough times in seasons past.
“We won eight games our freshman year,” Williams said. We got better as time progressed, but we just couldn't get over that hump. We couldn't get over that wall. But we knew we were good. Last year helped us see that. We could hang with everybody, and we could compete even with six people. We said, ‘Imagine what we could do with a full roster.’
“Now, we’re able to pull out wins and have a great year this year.”
