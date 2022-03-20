OU women's golf: Sooners finish tied for 4th at Mountain View Collegiate, Hannah Screen ties for 10th individually

Oklahoma finished tied for fourth place in the Mountain View Collegiate tournament at the Mountain View Golf Club Course in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday.
The Sooners carded a 853 as a team for the weekend, while Texas Tech (893), San Jose (840) and Oklahoma State (847) all finished ahead of OU.
Senior Hannah Screen (210) finished tied for 10th place individually, senior Libby Winans (214) finished tied for 22nd place and redshirt junior Maria Fernanda Martinez (215) ended tied for 25th place.
Freshman Meagan Winans (217) finished tied for 35th place, senior Mikhaela Fortuna (227) ended tied for 61st place and sophomore Kaylee Vesely (235) finished in 81st place.
After the first round, the Sooners carded a 290 and were tied for eighth place with Florida, yet trailing Texas Tech (271), San Jose (277), Oklahoma State (281), Texas A&M (281), UNLV (283), Arkansas (286) and North Texas (289).
Screen finished the first round tied for 16th place with a 70, gathering four birdies through her first six holes. Martinez ended tied for 28th place with even par at 72 and tallied a pair of birdies on the fifth and 14th holes. Additionally, Libby Winans finished the first round tied for 40th place with a 73.
Meagan Winans ended the first 18 holes tied for 54th place with a 75, Fortuna finished with a 76 and was tied for 58th place after scoring an eagle in the first round. Playing as an unattached individual, Vesely finished round one with an 82.
The Sooners carded a 284 in the second round for a team total of 574, but were still tied in eighth place. San Jose (275), Oklahoma State (273), Texas Tech (284), Texas A&M (284), Arkansas (280), Florida (281) and UNLV (290) led OU after day two in Tucson.
Meagan Winans finished the second round three under par with a 69 and tied for 34th place and Libby Winans ended with a 71 after collecting two birdies. Screen ended the second set of 18 holes tied for ninth place with a 70, still four under par for the first two rounds.
Martinez ended the second day tied for 54th place with a 77, while Fortuna finished with a 74 and was tied for 59th place and Vesely finished with a 73 and tied for 75th place.
In the third and final round, Martinez scored a six under with a 66, Screen and Libby Winans both carded a 70, Megan Winans finished with a 73, Fortuna logged a 77 and Vesely ended with an 80.
Oklahoma finished tied with Texas A&M in fourth place. As a team, the Sooners carded a 279 for the third round, behind Texas Tech (284), San Jose (288) and Oklahoma State (293) on the day.
Oklahoma’s next tournament is the Big 12 Match Play Championship from April 3-4 at the Rawls Course in Lubbock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.