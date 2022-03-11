OU Campus Activities Council to host annual 'College Bowl' trivia tournament

The Campus Activities Council is hosting the annual College Bowl and expects a larger turnout at the event this year.
The College Bowl is OU’s largest pop culture trivia tournament where teams of 4-6 compete in matchups to be crowned OU’s pop culture champions, according to the Google Form. The theme this year is award shows and the motto is “Lights, Camera, Questions.”
Aaron Reid, chair of College Bowl, said his team makes sure the questions are fun to allow people to show off everything they know.
“We don’t do math or history or any of that stuff,” Reid said. “The general rule that college bowl has is that if it's a question you’re going to be asked in any class here, we don’t want it to be in the tournament.”
The team that wins gets a trophy that is passed down from year to year and also receives gift cards donated from a multitude of sponsors, including Coca-Cola and Callaway House Apartments.
“Most of the time, people aren’t competing for a cash prize. … To be a champion of College Bowl is a reward in and of itself,” Reid said.
The College Bowl saw about a 30 percent increase in the number of teams registered from last year and there are more rooms available to play games in because of COVID-19 spacing, according to Reid.
“People actually are going to get to play more trivia games this year, even if they lose all their games and get knocked out as soon as possible, which hopefully doesn't happen,” Reid said. “They will still get to have more games than in years past because spacing opened up.”
The games will take place between 5-9:40 p.m., March 21-25 at the Thurman J. White Forum Building, located at 1704 Asp Ave.
You can use a Google Form to sign up for College Bowl. Registration closes on Sunday, March 13.
