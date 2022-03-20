OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Iowa 20-0 in final game at Hall of Fame Classic

OKLAHOMA CITY — No. 1 Oklahoma (25-0) run-ruled Iowa 20-0 (16-10) in five innings during the final game of the Hall of Fame Classic in Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Jordy Bahl tossed a no-hitter in five innings, tallying eight strikeouts and two walks. Redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam went 3-for-3, blasting three home runs and tallying eight RBIs to lead OU’s offensive charge.
Alongside Elam, redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo, senior infielder Grace Lyons and sophomore infielder Alyssa Brito smacked one home run each.
In the bottom of the first inning, Alo scored on an error by Hawkeyes outfielder Nia Carter. Then, Elam clobbered a three-run home run to score sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings and sophomore utility Jayda Coleman.
During the second inning, Jennings clubbed an RBI double that drove in Alo for a 5-0 lead. Elam launched another three-run shot over the left-field fence to score Coleman and Jennings and put OU up 8-0. Oklahoma scored a game-high seven runs in the explosive third inning.
Junior outfielder Rylie Boone scored the first run of the third after a walk on Jennings. Following that, redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow crossed home plate on a fielder's choice by junior catcher Kinzie Hansen.
Alo drove in the third run of the third inning after Elam was walked, and then Jennings scored on a wild pitch from right-handed pitcher Denali Loecker.
For the Sooners’ final three runs of the third inning, Brito scattered a two-RBI double to right centerfield, which scored Elam and Lyons. Then, Brito scored on an error from Loecker.
Oklahoma’s dominance didn’t end in the third, however. The Sooners hammered four home runs during the fourth inning. The first one came from Alo over the centerfield wall for her 100th career home run.
Then, Lyons launched a two-run shot that scored senior utility Grace Green. A few moments later, Elam and Brito each blasted solo shots to give OU an insurmountable 20-0 lead over the Hawkeyes.
Looking ahead, the Sooners will next face off against No. 11 Kentucky (19-5) at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 22 in Lexington.
