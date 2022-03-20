OU baseball: Sooners drop rubber match 11-5 to New Orleans at home

Oklahoma (11-7) fell to New Orleans (12-5) 11-5 in Norman on Sunday afternoon.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Chazz Martinez started on the mound for the Sooners and allowed six runs — four unearned — on four hits and three walks through 3.1 innings. The left-hander struck out only one batter before being relieved by redshirt junior Braden Carmichael in the fourth.
The game’s first run was claimed by New Orleans in the first inning, where Martinez surrendered three runs – two unearned – to put the Privateers ahead 3-0. He relinquished two more runs in the second inning to give the Privateers a 5-0 lead.
Then, in the fourth inning, Carmichael allowed a run to extend the Privateers’ lead to 6-0. Carmichael was relieved by redshirt sophomore Javier Ramos in the fifth inning.
Oklahoma shaved away at the Privateers’ lead in the fourth, scoring one run on a double by redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz to plate redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway. The Sooners tacked on another run in the fifth on a double by redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham to score freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus.
Ramos allowed one run with two outs in the sixth inning to put New Orleans ahead 7-2.
Oklahoma added a third run in the sixth inning on an RBI single by freshman infielder Max McGwire to score Tredaway, cutting the Privateers’ lead to four.
Ramos surrendered a home run to give the Privateers an 8-3 lead in the eighth. The right-hander was replaced by freshman Luke Carrell in the eighth inning.
After walking the only batter he faced to load the bases, Carrell was relieved by redshirt junior Jaret Godman in the eighth.
Godman gave up three runs in the eighth, granting New Orleans an 11-3 lead. Oklahoma responded in the next frame with a double by Muniz to shorten New Orleans’ lead to six.
Freshman pitcher Colton Sundloff held the Privateers to no runs in the ninth inning despite giving up a two-out double.
The Sooners next face Wichita State at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22 in Wichita, Kansas.
