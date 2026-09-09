The Norman Sports Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its inaugural induction class, recognizing accomplishments across youth, amateur, high school, collegiate and professional athletics.
The Hall of Fame, established by the Norman Sports Commission, will recognize athletes, coaches, teams and other contributors who have made significant contributions to sports in Norman.
Community members can nominate athletes, coaches, administrators, officials, teams, volunteers, benefactors and others who have had a lasting impact, until nominations close on Oct. 31. Submission guidelines, eligibility criteria and nomination forms are available online. A selection committee representing different areas of the Norman sports community will review nominations and recommend members for the inaugural class.
The hall of fame aims to recognize the people and teams whose contributions have helped shape Norman’s sports history.
“This Hall of Fame belongs to Norman, and we want the community’s help identifying the people and teams who deserve to be recognized,” Trent Brown, executive director of the Norman Sports Commission, wrote in a statement.
The inaugural class will be honored at the first Norman Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet in May 2027 at the Young Family Athletic Center. Ticket and event information will be announced later.
The class will be part of an effort to recognize the people and moments that have contributed to Norman’s sports culture over the years.
“Sports have long been a part of Norman’s identity,” Brown wrote. “From championship teams and standout athletes to coaches, administrators and community advocates, countless people have helped build the culture of sports in our community.”
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.