OU morning news: 'Beauty and Designz' opens in Norman

Black-owned salon 'Beauty and Designz' hopes to create familial environment, inspire minority-owned businesses
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso has been at the head of her program’s growth. Gasso has been at the helm for all five of OU’s national championship victories, dating back to Oklahoma’s days at Reaves Park, where the team was forced to clean trash off the fields before practices and games. In 1998, Marita Hynes Field opened as the Sooners’ new home stadium, a large upgrade from playing at a public park. OU didn’t have an indoor practice facility until the 2009 season, though. Winning has played a large part in the growth of the Sooners’ softball program, according to Gasso. Competing with other sports for time and funding from the university, softball needed something to set itself apart.
OKC Broadway announces slate of award-winning shows for upcoming 2022-23 season
OKC Broadway announced its upcoming 2022-23 season, its second full season back after shutting down in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022-23 season will open Sept. 6-11 with "Hairspray," the award-winning musical comedy set in 1960’s Baltimore, according to OKC Broadway’s website. Elizabeth Gray, executive director of the Civic Center Foundation and general director of OKC Broadway, said the tour has recently announced that Andrew Levitt, aka Nina West, will be starring in the production.
Thursday, April 14
12 p.m.: Women's gymnastics @ NCAA semifinal — Fort Worth, TX
4:30 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. Texas
6 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Pacific
Friday, April 15
1 & 7 p.m.: Men's gymnastics vs. NCAA qualifier
4 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK
6 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Lamar
Men's golf @ Thunderbird Collegiate — Tempe, AZ
Track and field vs. Sooner Invitational & Multi — Norman, OK
Saturday, April 16
11 a.m.: Baseball vs. Pacific
1 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX
5 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. TCU
6 p.m.: Men's gymnastics @ NCAA qualifier
Men's golf @ Thunderbird Collegiate — Tempe, AZ
Track and field vs. Sooner Invitational & Multi — Norman, OK
Sunday, April 17
12 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Pepperdine
Monday, April 18
Tuesday, April 19
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Wichita State
The OU Daily
The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916
