John Mateer promises he will be better after OU loss at Michigan

John Mateer didn’t meet the moment against Michigan in a 17-10 Sooner loss at the Big House.
He threw for 189 passing yards with a 52% completion rate and had an interception that led to the Wolverines’ game-winning play. His completion rate against Michigan is worse than all of his 2025 games except for a low-scoring win over Missouri last season. After much talk in the offseason surrounding improvements in his physique, mechanics and mental processing, his Week 2 performance left a lot to be desired.
“I’ll make it happen,” Mateer said. "I don't have a choice. This team needs me. This university needs me. I have to do it. I believe I will”
The entire OU offense struggled out the gate, failing to score in a first half for the first time since the program’s crushing loss to Texas in 2022. Mateer was a significant part of the slow start, having only 52 passing yards on a 44% completion rate and 21 rushing yards at halftime.
He showed his will to fight, in the second half, connecting with former Washington State teammate Mackenzie Alleyne for a touchdown and tight end Rocky Beers for a 43-yard reception that led to a game-tying field goal.
But ultimately, just like in the playoff game against Alabama last year, he threw a momentum-swinging interception — this time, leading to a game-winning touchdown for the Wolverines.
Mateer’s pass was thought to have been tipped, but he’s holding himself accountable.
“It might’ve been tipped, …” Mateer said. “Tipped or not tipped, it can’t happen.”
Head coach Brent Venables said that Mateer needs to be more calm in the pocket overall.
“We need to do a better job of slowing down, not being hurried to make some of the throws,” Venables said. “And we were high consistently throwing the ball today. So we've got to settle down and make several of those balls … be more catchable.”
When OU defeated Michigan in 2025, Mateer recorded 270 passing yards on a 62% completion rate, 74 rushing yards on 19 carries and three total touchdowns. His 2025 Michigan performance made him well respected in Heisman Trophy conversations at the time — before a thumb injury, along with tougher tests, derailed his award possibilities. This time, after facing Michigan, he faces much scrutiny after struggling against an unranked Wolverines team, which narrowly defeated Western Michigan the week before.
Mateer did play behind a banged up offensive line this time. Fifth year Jake Maikkula and sophomore Ryan Fodje had just returned from injury to start at center and left tackle, respectively, while sophomore Michael Fasusi missed the game due to health issues. But ultimately, Mateer’s the leader of an offense that needs much improvement in time for its matchup with top-five Georgia in a couple weeks.
Mateer's play against Michigan won't cut it in the Sooners’ remaining tough matchups. OU's postseason hopes depend on Mateer.
Venables, though, remains confident in his quarterback.
“He’s got to focus on the things that he can control, and we got to focus on the things that we can control and find the ways — use them with the magnifying glass the right way to find out how we can get better,” Venables said. “And I know he’ll do that, and we’ll do that.”