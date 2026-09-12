'Looks like this might be it for Kip Lewis' against Michigan, according to OU radio

Update: According to OU radio, "it looks like this might be it for Kip Lewis."
Update: Kip Lewis limps back to sideline in frustration just four minutes of real time later.
Update: Lewis returns to the game with a knee brace on his right knee, roughly four minutes to go in first quarter.
OU fifth year linebacker Kip Lewis suffered an injury in the first quarter against Michigan, hopping off the field.
Junior linebacker James Nesta came into the game to replace him.
Shortly after, Lewis started running on the sideline with a brace on his right knee.
Lewis recorded 76 tackles in 2025 after 63 in 2024. He serves as a leader on the defense, but OU has to turn to Nesta, who had only four tackles last season.
The game was tied 0-0 with about six minutes left of the first quarter when Lewis initially left the game.