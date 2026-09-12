'Looks like this might be it for Kip Lewis' against Michigan, according to OU radio

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LATEST

ALERT

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southwestern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma...
North central Cleveland County in central Oklahoma...

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 353 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southwestern
Oklahoma City, or near Will Rogers Airport, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Oklahoma City, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Valley Brook, Tinker
Air Force Base, and Smith Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
667 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

CANADIAN              CLEVELAND             KINGFISHER
LINCOLN               LOGAN                 MCCLAIN
OKLAHOMA              PAYNE                 POTTAWATOMIE

IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

PONTOTOC              SEMINOLE

IN NORTHERN OKLAHOMA

GARFIELD              NOBLE

IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA

ALFALFA               BLAINE                DEWEY
ELLIS                 HARPER                MAJOR
WOODS                 WOODWARD

IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA

COAL                  HUGHES

IN WESTERN OKLAHOMA

CUSTER                ROGER MILLS

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADA, ALVA, ARNETT, BLANCHARD,
BUFFALO, CARMEN, CHANDLER, CHEROKEE, CHEYENNE, CLINTON, COALGATE,
CONCHO, DAVENPORT, EL RENO, ENID, FAIRVIEW, FARGO, GAGE, GEARY,
GUTHRIE, HAMMON, HELENA, HENNESSEY, HOLDENVILLE, KINGFISHER,
LAVERNE, LEEDEY, MEEKER, MOORE, MUSTANG, NEWCASTLE, NORMAN,
OKARCHE, OKEENE, OKLAHOMA CITY, PERRY, PRAGUE, PURCELL, SEILING,
SEMINOLE, SHATTUCK, SHAWNEE, STILLWATER, STROUD, TALOGA, VICI,
WATONGA, WEATHERFORD, WELLSTON, WETUMKA, WEWOKA, WOODWARD,
AND YUKON.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern,
southwest, and western Oklahoma and northern Texas.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

&&

'Looks like this might be it for Kip Lewis' against Michigan, according to OU radio

Oklahoma-Michigan football game

Redshirt junior linebacker Kip Lewis during the game against Michigan on Sept. 7

 Esther Hodson/OU Daily

Update: According to OU radio, "it looks like this might be it for Kip Lewis."

Update: Kip Lewis limps back to sideline in frustration just four minutes of real time later.

Update: Lewis returns to the game with a knee brace on his right knee, roughly four minutes to go in first quarter.

OU fifth year linebacker Kip Lewis suffered an injury in the first quarter against Michigan, hopping off the field.

Junior linebacker James Nesta came into the game to replace him.

Shortly after, Lewis started running on the sideline with a brace on his right knee.

Lewis recorded 76 tackles in 2025 after 63 in 2024. He serves as a leader on the defense, but OU has to turn to Nesta, who had only four tackles last season.

The game was tied 0-0 with about six minutes left of the first quarter when Lewis initially left the game.

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