OU women's golf: Sooners tie for 9th place at The Bruzzy to conclude regular season

Oklahoma concluded its regular season Tuesday by tying for ninth place at The Bruzzy tournament at the Waterchase Golf Club in Fort Worth.
OU (884) finished behind Baylor (843), TCU (855), Oklahoma State (858), Texas (858), North Texas (864), Iowa State (868), Tulsa (873), Tulane (878) and even with Charlotte (884) in the contest.
Redshirt junior Maria Fernanda Martinez finished tied for 20th place with a 218, while senior Hannah Screen placed tied for 28th with a 220. Senior Libby Winans ended with a 224 and tied 46th. Senior Mikhaela Fortuna finished tied for 54th with a 226 and freshmen Meagan Winans closed with a 231 and tied for 69th place.
Oklahoma finished round one on Monday tied for 10th place with a 301 behind Baylor (281), Oklahoma State (285), TCU (286), Tulane (291), North Texas (295), Texas (294), Iowa State (296), Kansas (298), Texas Tech (300) Houston (300) and Tulsa (303).
Martinez finished the initial round tied for 16th place with a 73, collecting two birdies for the round. Screen ended with a 75 in 34th place, gathering one eagle and two birdies, and Meagan Winans finished tied for 34th with a 75 of her own, tallying three birdies. Fortuna ended with a 78 and tied for 61st place, scoring two birdies, and Libby Winans finished tied for 66th place with a 79.
The Sooners finished round two still in 10th place trailing Baylor (556), Oklahoma State (571), TCU (579), Texas (580), Tulane (580), North Texas (581), Iowa State (586), Tulsa (587) and Charlotte (593).
Libby Winans finished the second round tied for 30th place with a 69 while gathering four birdies. Martinez also finished tied for 30th place after shooting a 75.
Screen ended the round with a 72 and was tied for 38th place, while Fortuna tallied three birdies and finished tied for 59th place after shooting a 75. Meagan Winans ended the second round tied for 64th place after shooting an 80 on the second set of 18 holes.
In the third and final round of the tournament, Oklahoma shot a 290 but still found itself trailing Baylor (287), TCU (276), Oklahoma State (287), Texas (278), North Texas (283), Iowa State (282), Tulsa (286), Tulane (296), and Charlotte (291).
Martinez notched a 70 in the last round and drained a birdie on her final hole. Screen added a 71, Libby Winans carded a 76 and Fortuna finished with a 73 while Meagan Winans ended with a 76.
The Sooners turn their attention to the postseason, starting with the Big 12 Stroke Play Championship from April 22-24 at Houston Oaks Golf Club in Houston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.