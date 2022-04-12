OU baseball: Sooners defeat No. 4 Texas Tech 14-9 behind monster performances by Brett Squires, Blake Robertson

Oklahoma (19-12, 4-3 Big 12) defeated No. 4 Texas Tech (27-9, 7-2) 14-9 in a standalone non-conference game on Tuesday.
The Sooners were led offensively by redshirt junior utility Brett Squires and redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson who finished a combined 10-11 at the plate with three home runs and seven RBIs. Jimmy Crooks added four RBIs and Peyton Graham hit his ninth home run of the season in the win.
Redshirt junior pitcher Braden Carmichael allowed two runs on one hit and three walks through four innings. Carmichael was relieved by freshman Colton Sundloff in the fifth inning.
OU’s bullpen largely struggled in relief of Carmichael, surrendering seven runs on eight hits. Sundloff, Atwood, freshman Griffin Miller, sophomore Carter Campbell and redshirt junior Jaret Godman combined for the additional innings.
However, senior Trevin Michael slammed the door after, allowing no hits and striking out three in the final two innings.
OU was scoreless in the first three innings before scoring four in the fourth. The Sooners scored off RBIs from Squires, redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham, Crooks and freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus.
👋 One pitch, one homer for Squires in the fourth.@BrettSquires2 | #LaunchPad☄️ https://t.co/GliHPxrKAm pic.twitter.com/8g5YPH5UJl— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 13, 2022
Squires and Robertson added a pair of two-run home runs in the fifth inning to extend Oklahoma’s lead to 8-2.
Brett Squires: 3️⃣ hits, 2️⃣ home runs@BrettSquires2 | #LaunchPad☄️ https://t.co/GliHPxrKAm pic.twitter.com/ltIYESRJHp— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 13, 2022
𝐁-𝐑𝐨𝐛 💣@Robertsonblake3 | #LaunchPad☄️ https://t.co/GliHPxrKAm pic.twitter.com/hDCfF8MtYT— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 13, 2022
The Sooners responded again in the sixth inning, adding to their lead with three more runs on RBIs by Squires, freshman infielder Wallace Clark and Robertson to make it 11-5 Oklahoma.
Oklahoma added to its lead in the eighth inning on a solo home run by Peyton Graham Later in the inning, Crooks’ two-run home run extended OU’s lead to 14-9.
𝙅𝙞𝙢𝙢𝙮 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙨 left the ballpark!@jimmy_crooks22 | #LaunchPad☄️ https://t.co/GliHPxrKAm pic.twitter.com/eDfcpHzz0Z— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 13, 2022
The Sooners next face Pacific at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 in Norman.
