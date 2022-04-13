OU softball: Patty Gasso lauds program advancement during her tenure, discusses practice battles, juggling pitching staff

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso has been at the head of her program’s growth.
Gasso has been at the helm for all five of OU’s national championship victories, dating back to Oklahoma’s days at Reaves Park, where the team was forced to clean trash off the fields before practices and games.
In 1998, Marita Hynes Field opened as the Sooners’ new home stadium, a large upgrade from playing at a public park. OU didn’t have an indoor practice facility until the 2009 season, though.
“When I came here we started at Reaves Park, picking up dirty diapers and beer cans before we go out to practice, or cleaning the park before we had a weekend series,” Gasso said. “(The program advancement) has been amazing in my time here.”
Winning has played a large part in the growth of the Sooners’ softball program, according to Gasso. Competing with other sports for time and funding from the university, softball needed something to set itself apart.
“Winning opens people’s eyes. … We win a national championship in 2000 and we get a new indoor,” Gasso said. “Winning takes care of things. I had to learn that winning gets you a wishlist.”
The Oklahoma head coach added that fan support has been a huge piece in the Sooners’ being gifted the money for a new stadium, set to open in 2024. Love’s Field is planned to have over 2000 more square feet than Marita Hynes.
“What’s changed everything is the fans. … The fans are the ones whose voices are extremely loud. … I’ve always felt as a coach in this job, this position that there is just a massive piece to the puzzle that is missing, and that is a legitimate, serving all fans stadium,” Gasso added. “I’m a blue collar coach, so I don’t need a lot. … I’m not complaining. … I think five championships and fan support has taken us over the top.”
Red-hot Sooners pushing practice
The Sooners have been so dominant this season that their best opponent has been themselves, with star pitchers going after stud hitters in practice.
“You’ve got Jocelyn Alo facing Jordy Bahl. I wish I could put it on video and livestream it,” Gasso said. “It’s incredible to watch, the intensity and the will to win on both sides.”
As the No. 1 team in the nation, OU intrasquad competition only assists its improvement ahead of actual games. The Sooners have three pitchers who rank top 10 nationally in ERA and three batters that rank top 10 nationally in home runs.
“Whenever we’re going into these games we’re motivated by, ‘How can we get better as a team?’” senior infielder Grace Lyons said. “We’re playing against ourselves at practice and that’s where we’re going to get better. … Thinking of the opponent as ourselves and how we can get better. … Just internal motivation."
Despite run-ruling opponents in 31 out of 36 games, Oklahoma is steadily improving by competing against itself. Gasso mentioned in a press conference earlier in the season that the coaching staff had implemented new practice activities to prevent the team from becoming complacent.
“The way we get our best is at practice,” Gasso noted. “The thing I like most at times is practice because it’s very competitive and people are fighting for positions.”
According to Lyons, Gasso focuses on advancing her team’s play by reinforcing the small details during practice. Gasso agreed with her star shortstop, detailing her expectations for the team and that her only concern is not the impeccable record, but continued improvement.
“I don’t know that I’m any different than I normally am,” Gasso said. “I’m very demanding, I’m looking for excellence. I’m trying to push every player to their limits. A lot of times I don’t get it, and that’s when they hear me. At practice I push, and I push and I push.
“If we’re going to wear ‘Championship Mindset’ logos all over everything that we own, they’re going to know what it means. … Maintaining that effort in practice, coming to practice ready to compete harder than you do in a game.”
Pitching staff stays stout
Gasso admitted finding a balance between three pitchers of her rotation’s caliber can be difficult.
Redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein, sophomore right-hander Nicole May and freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl have all made huge contributions in the circle this season.
The Sooners’ head coach noted that last Sunday she felt obligated to pitch May to prevent her from feeling as though she has fallen behind in the rotation. Gasso also said that she wanted to give Bahl the opportunity to learn and that the rotation is frustrating to manage for both the coaching staff and pitchers.
This season, Trautwein has pitched over 59 innings while May has pitched over 51 innings and Bahl over 86 innings.
While sometimes it’s difficult to manage their workloads, Oklahoma’s pitchers help it win games by accumulating a combined 309 strikeouts and maintaining ERAs less than 1.00, but also by creating a challenging practice environment for hitters.
“Practice is so important,” Gasso said. "I can have them face some elite hitters here. They’ve done a really good job of being a really tight unit. … They root for each other.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.