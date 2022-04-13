 Skip to main content
OU football: Former Sooners coach Bob Stoops hired for XFL reboot

  • Updated
  • 0
Bob Stoops

Former OU coach and XFL Dallas Renegades head coach Bob Stoops at the Renegades' home opener in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 9.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will be returning to coaching in the XFL.

The hall of famer was announced as one of eight coaches hired by the league on Wednesday morning. Stoops previously served as head coach and general manager of the XFL’s Dallas Renegades franchise, however he has not yet been assigned to an individual team for the league’s return in 2023.

Stoops coached the Sooners for 18 seasons before retiring in the summer of 2017. He later returned at the end of the 2021 season as interim coach for the Alamo Bowl following Lincoln Riley’s exit. He finished his OU career with a 191-48 record, 10 conference championships and a national championship in 2000. 

Stoops will now try his hand again at the XFL — a league that laid him off as it suspended operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The XFL eventually went bankrupt in 2020 before Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson bought the assets. 

The XFL will kick off its restart in February 2023.

