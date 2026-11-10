West Norman: Best place to escape noise

Editor's note: This story is featured in OU Daily's Best of Norman Guide, which is available online and in print. Racks can be found around Norman and campus. Check out the other featured stories at the bottom of this article.

Get away from the loud, heavy traffic that Interstate 35 brings through the city and explore west Norman, where the concrete jungle turns to grassy plains, the city becomes quieter and the green fields showcase a more relaxed side of town.

Sunset Ranch: Open fields make west Norman a hot spot for equestrian activities. Sunset Ranch provides a relaxing getaway to the Norman countryside, with 160 acres to explore from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 1500 60th Ave. NW. Stay in the Airbnb or sign up for their guided trail rides, ranch tours and other family activities that are available to book online.

Majic Stable: Majic Stable, a full service board and training facility for horses and riding lessons, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 7070 W Rock Creek Road.

Kevin Gottshall II Memorial Park: There are multiple parks in west Norman, but Kevin Gottshall II Memorial Park is a smaller space that has basketball courts, picnic tables, a playground and soccer goals. The park is and open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at 5399 Cypress Lake Drive, next to Cypress Lake.

Wizard’s Asylum Comics and Games: Near Sooner Mall, Wizard’s Asylum Comics and Games sells comic books, trading cards and other games. It hosts a Pokémon league, Magic: The Gathering, Star Wars: Unlimited and Warhammer game nights throughout the week. The store’s hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 3717 W. Main St.

Soonercade: Spend the day at Soonercade, where it offers a rotation of games with modern arcade machines that are tokenless. The arcade offers unlimited play for $10, as well as prize machines and concessions. Concessions include chili cheese hotdogs, loaded nachos and corn dogs. The arcade is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in Sooner Mall.

This story was edited by Madisson Cameron.