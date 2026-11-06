Downtown Norman: Explore murals, sculptures located on Main Street

Editor's note: This story is featured in OU Daily's Best of Norman Guide, which is available online and in print. Racks can be found around Norman and campus. Check out the other featured stories at the bottom of this article.
Downtown Norman is a vibrant hub of culture, art, community spaces and local businesses on Main Street amidst the city’s historical points of interest.
The pull to Downtown Norman is the array of unique stores and eateries housed in beautiful brick buildings, but visitors stay to view the murals, sculptures and public art that adorns the boardwalk. There’s a reason Main Street is a designated cultural district, coined the “Walker Arts District,” for its lively spirit and dedication to Norman’s historic roots.
Bike racks: What started as a public art project has become a Main Street sidewalk staple for more than a decade, with brightly colored stainless steel designs modeled after animals, objects and fun shapes. These eye-catching pieces aren’t just for artistic purposes; they serve as the city’s bike racks and a unique place to lock your ride. Different racks are added throughout the years to update the eclectic array.
Murals: Many brick walls along Main Street feature murals, highlighting important aspects of Norman’s history through creative designs.
One of the most impressive murals downtown is on the backside of the Arvest Bank building, at 200 E. Main St. Conceptualized for over 15 years and finished in 2015, the “Norman Red Tail Hawk” mural by Oklahoma artist Rick Sinnett illustrates a bold bird, with colors inspired by an Oklahoma sunset. A staggering 85 feet tall by 150 feet wide, the mural is unmissable from the street below.
Sinnett also created “Three Days,” a psychedelic mural on the side of the STASH building featuring sharp black lines and neon hues.
The parking lot off Gray Street between Peters and Crawford Avenue features a three-panel historical mural depicting important Norman history by Palmer Studios. The “Heart of Norman” mural series depicts the Land Run of 1889 to Oklahoma’s Proclamation of Statehood, early buildings and automobiles from Norman in the ‘60s, and the city’s current landmarks.
Sculptures: Glimmering bronze sculptures embellish the paved Legacy Trail Park, which runs parallel to the railroad tracks from E. Duffy Street to Robinson Street. These sculptures are mostly created by Norman’s local foundry, the Crucible, including a replica of OU in 1942, the historic clock tower and a nine-foot statue of James Garner.
This story was edited by Madisson Cameron.