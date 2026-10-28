Editor’s column: Exploring Best of Norman 2026 with 80 categories, 4 districts

Editor's note: This story is featured in OU Daily's Best of Norman Guide, which will be available in print beginning Oct. 26. Racks can be found around Norman and campus. Check out the other featured stories at the bottom of this article.
Dear readers,
Welcome to one of my favorite times of the year: Best of Norman.
Best of Norman has become an opportunity to recognize the people, places and traditions that make this community what it is. Each new edition raises the question of how we can make the publication better and more reflective of the city many call home while creating stories that remain relevant long after they hit the rack.
That thought process led us to step back and ask ourselves a bigger question: What makes Norman so special? It’s more than restaurant staples and OU football. It’s the history that shaped the city, the arts and culture that continue to define it, the communities bringing people together and the people imagining what it could become. This year, we’re honoring where we’ve been, where we are and where we’re going.
Last year’s edition taught us there is always more to discover when we look beyond what we already know. This year, we carried that lesson forward and challenged ourselves to look at Norman from different angles to tell a more complete story about its community.
When developing the poll, we discussed what categories were important to the community, and every year the list grows longer. This year was no exception as we went from 30 to 80 categories, all of which were voted on by the Norman community this summer. We wanted to make room for more parts of Norman, including the stories and places that don’t always get publicity.
You’ll find stories exploring Norman’s past, present and future alongside results of the poll. Throughout the publication, you’ll find sidebars highlighting East Norman and west Norman.
As the first person to edit two Best of Norman publications, I’ve had the honor to see how much thought and effort goes into creating something that feels simultaneously familiar and new. No single publication can tell every story of Norman, but each year offers another chance to tell more of them. I’ve learned that celebrating a community means more than recognizing the things people already know. It means listening to the people who live there, seeing what stories matter to them and what stories have gone untold.
One of the things I’ve come to appreciate most about this publication is how many people can find themselves in it. For some, Norman is filled with decades of memories and traditions. For others, it’s a place they’ve only recently had the chance to discover that’s full of new restaurants to try, local artists to support and neighborhoods to explore. Both perspectives, and everything in between, are a part of what makes the community what it is today and what it will be tomorrow.
To everyone who voted, shared recommendations, contributed to stories and helped bring this publication to life, thank you. I’m especially grateful to the staff who made this edition possible. Best of Norman may be produced by the OU Daily, but it belongs to the community who bring it to life. Thank you for continuing to support our mission to share your stories. We couldn’t do it without you.
Here’s to many more editions,
Madisson Cameron