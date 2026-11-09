Campus Corner: Check out stores, restaurants near campus

Editor's note: This story is featured in OU Daily's Best of Norman Guide, which is available online and in print. Racks can be found around Norman and campus. Check out the other featured stories at the bottom of this article.

Just north of campus lies the heart of OU. Campus Corner has many things to offer all within walking distance, including an array of drinks and desserts.

Second Wind Coffeehouse: Second Wind Coffeehouse serves more than coffee, they also serve the community. Second Wind is a nonprofit establishment without set menu prices. Instead, there is a recommended donation listed on the menu. A portion of proceeds are donated to other nonprofits in Norman every semester. The coffee shop also hosts many events throughout the year.

Second Wind is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 7:20 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 564 Buchanan Ave. Hours may change based on OU’s holidays.

The Tower Energy and Nutrition: For those who want a healthier drink alternative, The Tower Energy and Nutrition might be the perfect pick. From sweet to sour energy teas, protein shakes, coffee and more, The Tower has a drink for everyone.

The Tower is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday at 584 Buchanan Ave.

Sweet Sips & Sticks: For those with an adventurous sweet tooth, Sweet Sips & Sticks offers over-the-top ice cream creations and milkshakes. However, it’s more than just ice cream for guests ages 8 to 12, as the shop offers the Sweet Lab Squad, a series of monthly ice cream classes that end in a competition

Sweet Sips & Sticks is open 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at 333 W Boyd St.

Beanstalk Coffee and Sno: Whether you need a mid-day pick-me-up or a sweet treat, Beanstalk Coffee and Sno has drinks and bites for all appetites. A Norman favorite, this coffee shop offers seasonal flavors, snow cones and more at their Campus Corner location.

Beanstalk is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 582 Buchanan Ave.