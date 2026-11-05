East Norman: Escape the city, connect with nature

Editor's note: This story is featured in OU Daily's Best of Norman Guide, which is available online and in print. Racks can be found around Norman and campus. Check out the other featured stories at the bottom of this article.
East Norman is home to a variety of parks, offering opportunities for recreation, sports and other outdoor activities.
Lake Thunderbird: Lake Thunderbird State Park offers a range of amenities, from recreational vehicle and tent sites to boat ramps and picnic areas. Visitors have access to two swim beaches, equestrian trails, hiking, fishing, playgrounds and an archery range. Visitors can rent pontoons, canoes and paddleboats from Calypso Cove Marina and jet skis and pontoons from Little River Marina.
Lake Thunderbird is also home to the Discovery Cove Nature Center, which offers various events throughout the year focusing on the lake’s environment and biodiversity. The center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Lake Thunderbird’s park office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 13101 Alameda Drive.
Griffin Community Park: Griffin Community Park spans 110 acres and gives visitors access to disc golf courses, a dog park, a walking and jogging trail and playground equipment. Visitors can enjoy sitting at picnic tables under the pavilion or fishing at the lake. The park is home to a major soccer complex, featuring 22 soccer fields. Griffin Community Park is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 1001 E. Robinson St.
Colonial Estates Park: Colonial Estates Park is one of East Norman’s largest parks and includes walking trails suitable for running and cycling, disc golf courses, picnic tables, a playground area and a splash pad. Visitors can enjoy the natural surroundings, including creeks and wooded areas. Colonial Estates Park is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 1641 E. Lindsey St.
Northeast Lions Park: Northeast Lions Park features large green spaces, thick wooded areas and offers visitors access to disc golf, picnic tables, a lake and playground equipment. Visitors can enjoy fishing for bass, sunfish and catfish. Northeast Lions Park is and is open 24/7 at 1800 Northcliff Ave.
This story was edited by Madisson Cameron.