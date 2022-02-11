'I got the lucky roll': Umoja Gibson's 30-point outburst in upset of Texas Tech changes OU basketball's trajectory
Umoja Gibson let a 3-point attempt fly despite a Texas Tech defender’s hand in his face. Undeterred by the contest, the senior’s 3-point attempt hit nothing but net. Gibson turned toward the Oklahoma bench to hold up “30” with his fingers — referencing his OU career high in points — as he shuffled back on defense to the roar of the crowd responding to his dagger with 1:30 left in Wednesday’s game in Norman. Gibson, who fell just shy of his career-high of 32 points with North Texas in 2018, added five rebounds and a steal to his 30 points, powering Oklahoma (14-7, 4-7 Big 12) to a 70-55 upset victory over No. 9 Texas Tech (18-6, 7-4).
The Office of First-Year Learning and Engagement hosted an essay-reading event on Tuesday, Feb. 8, which featured students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. Called “This I Believe,” the event was composed of the readings of essays written in response to the best-selling essay collection “This I Believe,” composed by Jay Allison and Dan Gediman. Students enrolled in the First-Year Foundations course, formerly Gateway to College Learning, read this collection as a common read as a part of this course’s curriculum. Lori Stevens, director of First-Year Learning and Engagement, said common read programs are frequently a part of first-year seminar courses.
PHOTOS: OU men's basketball wrecks No. 9 Texas Tech 70-55
View the full gallery here.
Friday, Feb. 11
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
8 p.m. | More information
Men's tennis vs. Alabama
6 p.m.
Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout
Lubbock, TX
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Softball @ Loyola Marymount
5:45 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Women's gymnastics vs. George Washington
6:45 p.m.
Softball @ Mississippi State
8:30 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Saturday, Feb. 12
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
8 p.m. | More information
Curiousiday – For the Love of Natural History
10:30 a.m. | More information
Track and field @ Texas Tech Shootout
Lubbock, TX
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Men's basketball @ Kansas
12 p.m. | Lawrence, KS
Men's gymnastics @ Illinois
4 p.m. | Champaign, IL
Softball @ UCLA
6 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Women's basketball @ Texas
7 p.m. | Austin, TX
Sunday, Feb. 13
OU University Theatre: The Scarlet Letter
3 p.m. | More information
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Men's tennis vs. Drake
1 p.m.
Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic
Canóvanas, Puerto Rico
Softball @ UC San Diego
1 p.m. | Irvine, CA
Monday, Feb. 14
Happy Valentine's Day!
Women's tennis @ ITA National Indoors
Madison, WI
Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic
Canóvanas, Puerto Rico
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Men's golf @ Puerto Rico Classic
Canóvanas, Puerto Rico
Men's basketball vs. Texas
6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Women's basketball vs. Texas Tech
- 6 p.m.
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
