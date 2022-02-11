Umoja Gibson

Senior guard Umoja Gibson during the game against No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 9

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

'I got the lucky roll': Umoja Gibson's 30-point outburst in upset of Texas Tech changes OU basketball's trajectory

Umoja Gibson let a 3-point attempt fly despite a Texas Tech defender’s hand in his face. Undeterred by the contest, the senior’s 3-point attempt hit nothing but net. Gibson turned toward the Oklahoma bench to hold up “30” with his fingers — referencing his OU career high in points — as he shuffled back on defense to the roar of the crowd responding to his dagger with 1:30 left in Wednesday’s game in Norman. Gibson, who fell just shy of his career-high of 32 points with North Texas in 2018, added five rebounds and a steal to his 30 points, powering Oklahoma (14-7, 4-7 Big 12) to a 70-55 upset victory over No. 9 Texas Tech (18-6, 7-4).

The flyer for this year's "This I Believe" event via OU's website.

 

 

 

'It is truly inspiring to hear their stories': OU hosts annual 'This I Believe' essay reading event

The Office of First-Year Learning and Engagement hosted an essay-reading event on Tuesday, Feb. 8, which featured students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members. Called “This I Believe,” the event was composed of the readings of essays written in response to the best-selling essay collection “This I Believe,” composed by Jay Allison and Dan Gediman. Students enrolled in the First-Year Foundations course, formerly Gateway to College Learning, read this collection as a common read as a part of this course’s curriculum. Lori Stevens, director of First-Year Learning and Engagement, said common read programs are frequently a part of first-year seminar courses.

Other culture:

Sooners

Sooners during the game against No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 9

 

 

 

 

 

 

PHOTOS: OU men's basketball wrecks No. 9 Texas Tech 70-55

Sooners upset No. 9 Texas Tech

1 of 4

View the full gallery here.

