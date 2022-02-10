 Skip to main content
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule UC Santa Barbara 14-0 in 5 innings to open 2022 season

  Updated
  • 0
Tiare Jennings

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings during the Women’s College World Series final championship game against Florida State on June 10.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

In its 2022 season opener, No. 1 Oklahoma (1-0) run-ruled UC Santa Barbara (0-1) 14-0 in five innings on Thursday.

Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings was the first batter of the afternoon game in Santa Barbara, California, and promptly blasted a leadoff solo home run to center field. Later, redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo — the reigning USA Softball collegiate player of the year — launched a grand slam to cap a nine-run first inning.

The home run was the 89th of Alo’s career, pitting her six away from former Sooners slugger Lauren Chamberlain’s all-time NCAA career record of 94. Oklahoma’s.

Alongside Alo’s four RBIs in the inning, Jennings delivered two, while redshirt senior infielders Jana Johns and Taylon Snow and sophomore utility Jayda Coleman delivered one each.

Following the first inning outburst, senior infielder Grace Lyons hammered an RBI triple in the top of the fourth inning, while redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam and junior outfielder Riley Boone notched RBI singles.

To cap the Sooners’ rout of the Gauchos, Jennings and junior catcher Kinzie Hansen both blasted solo home runs in the top of the fifth inning.

A trio of pitchers graced the circle for the Sooners on Thursday and combined for a perfect game. Former No. 1 2021 recruit Jordy Bahl got the start while also hitting for herself.

Bahl went 0-2 at the plate, but the freshman right-hander was undeterred while pitching, striking out all four batters she faced. Sophomore right-hander Nicole May and North Texas transfer right-hander Hope Trautwein contributed to Oklahoma's no hitter, as well, retiring one and four, respectively.

The Sooners’ next game will be against Loyola Marymount in the first game of the Mark Campbell Invitational at 5:45 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 12 in Irvine, California.

